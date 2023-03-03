Fnatic confirm their LEC changes for Spring Split 2023

The drama is over. Despite the fact that it had not yet been made official, for days the arrival of two players to the starting team of fnatic in the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC). Yes, the departure of Rúben Barbosa «rhuckz» and Martin Hansen «wunder»had left two very important holes in the British organization. Many rumors ventured that his substitutes would come from the academy, something that has finally been confirmed by the Fnatic team itself.

Both Óscar Muñoz Jiménez «oscarinin» as Henk Reijenga «Advent» will be promoted to the first team, occupying the positions of the two players mentioned above. This implies that both players will leave the Super League before the start of the playoffs of the competition. Fnatic has already published a tweet in which they announce the incorporation of both players, as well as that of Tomás Kněžínek «nightshare» as head coachthus replacing Gonçalo Pinto Brandão «crusher«.



It’s official: Advienne and Oscarinin are LEC players

If we talk about Oscarinin, It will be his first time in the biggest European League of Legends competition. For some time, many claimed that this player deserved a chance in the league. However, the last few seasons have not been easy for the toplaner. Finally, after everything that happened during the Winter Split 2023 and taking into account the level that the Spanish player has shown, Fnatic have decided to give him this chance to get promoted to the LEC.

In Advienne’s case, We have already seen him in the European competition. It was in the Summer Split 2021 when he ascended hand in hand EXCEL Esports. Finally, in the spring of 2022 he would end up being replaced by a Mihael Mehle «mikyx»which came after a difficult year at G2 Esports.

Now it remains to wait to see the level that both players offer in an organization of the caliber of Fnatic. Both Oscar and Advienne arrive to put behind them the disastrous winter season that brought the team to life.

