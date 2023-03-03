FNATIC dominated NAVI and will play the final of VALORANT LOCK//IN against LOUD

By Mariano CortasaReading: 2 min.

FNATIC will be looking to clinch the international title in front of a crowd that will support LOUD. Riot Press

(Sent in Brazil) — FNATIC beat NAVI in the second semifinal 3-0 and will dispute the VALORANT LOCK//IN ending vs. LOUD on Saturday from 14:00 ARG/CHI, 12:00 PER/COL and 11:00 MEX.

The European squads arrived at this instance of the Brakey Omega without losing a single map, all their series ended 2-0 and were the nightmare of the Americas teams. FNATIC knocked out Sentinels, FURIA, and 100 Thieves, while NAVI took out KRÜ, Team Secreat, and Leviathan.

Haven was the first map of the series and it was defined by 13-11 (7-5), being Leo with 23 and Derke with 19, the top fragers of FNATIC. For his part, Zyppan was the highlight of his team with 20 kills.

Lotus was a totally lopsided map for the English team, who with a very solid game from start to finish and took it 13-4 (10-2). Although several of his players had good performances, it was Derke who finished with 18 kills.

Like the other semifinal, one of the teams categorically went up 2-0, but the same did not happen and there was no comeback option.

Fracture was the last map and the closest of all, finishing 13-11 (6-6). Again behind Derke, who finished with 18 kills, FNATIC sealed their place in the grand final against LOUD.

The Ibirapuera Gymnasium will have a great party on Saturday when the Brazilian World Champion, LOUD, faces FNATIC for the title of VALORANT LOCK//IN San Pablo and the pass to the next Masters in Tokyo.