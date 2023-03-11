Fnatic faced with the need to “Be to do” in LEC

The competition calendar advances and unlike other years in Europe, it does so by giving a new start. The format change presented by the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) for this 2023 he gave us a divided of winter before the classic spring season. For some, this new divided winter was a time to take the first step and arrive with clear ideas to spring. However, for others like fnatic It was a hard blow that resulted in changes to the project. Now Fnatic aims renewed for a new beginning in the spring LEC, where the requirement is clear: “Being to do”.

The arrival of new names always means building something new. Many times it tends to be an ‘expansion’ of what already exists, while in others it means tear down walls and some foundations. The case of Fnatic for this spring of the LEC is more similar to the second example. The historic orange team finds itself in a vacuum, where in addition to a title drought, there is a worrying lack of idea and identity.

Fnatic takes the first of the steps: Demonstrate life

After signing his worst result in the history of the League of Legends European, fnatic it set off alarms that at other low times seemed distant. The team finished in the ninth position of the winter LEC, obtaining a prompt farewell and absenting himself for the first time from the playoffs Europeans. Given this, fnatic It has demolished what seemed to be a project capable of achieving things, something that in a good or bad way should have happened.

A team of the stature of Fnatic can not only afford such a result, but also cannot seem to even try. All teams tend to have low hours, but Fnatic was a demonstration of be dead while alive, like a boxer with his face on the canvas imagining that the countdown was ending before even asking his legs if they could continue. The good news is that fnatic not only got up, but made changes and bet on a new beginning. For some this perhaps highlights a volatility in an aimless project. While others will celebrate that the organization has demonstrated Vital signsa clear sign that the team still maintains its spirit.

“Being to do” Fnatic’s priority in this spring LEC

It is impossible to get out of sight to win everything. The goal of winning exists from the first second a competition is born. Although some teams lose sight of it, fnatic it is not an organization that is known for diverting its sights. The organization has already taken the first step by rethinking its scheme with the arrival of Óscar Muñoz «oscarinin» and Henk Reijenga «Advent» and of a new coach.

However, these changes may reflect multiple ideas. The first thing that comes to anyone’s head is Strengthen yourself to get back on the path to winning. However, Fnatic can’t blow up another project if it doesn’t win, much less to which it is adding young pieces from its academy. The Black&Orange now they have the mission of «Be“, obtain that identity that always stood out in Fnatic and how much they missed in winter. For this they will have a divided that will give them the opportunity of a new beginning, without wasting so much time. The changes have been at the command of said opportunity and after the mission of «Be“something, Fnatic will finally enter the requirement of”do«.

“Doing” is not always winning, far from it. Despite the fact that for Fnatic winning is the main objective in the medium term, the objective has moved away and the path is more blurred than ever. Of course, the team’s capacity is still there to meet this requirement, which part of another detail that Fnatic was missing: Work. The orange squad will have to build a new routine with work, which will be vital to put victory back in the day-to-day life of the team. This may be the hardest part of the road for Fnatic, we already know that ego and laziness they are a disease in European LoL, but once again, let us dream that hunger will remove these evils and make this new Fnatic, the Fnatic we all want to see.