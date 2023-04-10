Fnatic remains intractable at VCT EMEA

The leadership of the VCT EMEA is being dyed with shades of orange. After three days, Derke’s boys have asserted themselves with authority on the throne of the franchised league and for the moment no one seems to put up a fight.

His latest victim has been a Heretics that either due to wet gunpowder or a very clear superiority of the English team, the heretics met the Finnish duelist like a steamroller.

However, the day has been worthwhile to find a balance between the Spanish teams that although it is early to draw conclusions, things are beginning to be seen from each other.

FUT Esports stirs up the hornet’s nest

The first weekly clash featured Vitality and FUT Esports in a clash in which he roster Turk made his position clear to assault the podium and who knows if at the end of the season he will be the king of the classification.

Against the bees, the Lotus they played had no argument. A 4-13 manual in which atakaptan ran to qw1 and qRaxs Being the killer and assistant to the other two.

With the triplet plugged in, the openkills They were divided between the Neon of qw1 and the Omen of MrFaliN to cheapen the rushea of ​​the first half and close it 3-9.

With the first point so expensive, the second part was not wasted either. Five rounds in which the spike landed, but with four defuse of the Turks drowning the strategy of BONECOLD and the rest that did not materialize more than a timid round.

Trying to get something positive, ceNder tried to do everything possible so that the opening loss was not so dishonorablebut his Cypher did not get to be as accompanied by Twisten as he would have liked.

In Haven things changed for the better, although without being able to send everything when deciding. Vitality started at a very good pace with the whole team very together and in harmony. The dangerous Twisten we are used to was seen again and his openkills were worth it to start with a very worthy 5-2.

However, the situation was quickly reversed at the end of the first half where the FUT defenses prevailed to defend the sites.

With these good rotations, the change of sides would get stuck and the bees would take the advantage again. Despite this, the Turks woke up on time and with the 10-9 against they took out the remaining four points to sign the 10-13 that gave them the day. One more time, the good work of qw1 and a MOJJ that was sublime with the Killjoy were key for the streaks to come out on time and reverse the situation.

Na’Vi works and gets into the fight for the top

Natus Vincere and BBL Esports made it clear that if you want to be on top you have to fight and play hard. The 13-10 and 13-8 that they gave us fans did not leave anyone indifferent.

Ascent’s give and take left equality in the first half without anyone taking anything for granted. zyppan he was with a QtionerX that he was not only the most killer but the one that prevailed to open the rounds.

Despite his daring, the team was not as engaged as he was and although turkish and AsLanM4shadowW were his faithful companions, the great damage on the Omen and the Sova of brave and SouhcNi They blinded the plays of the other three. To this we must also add that the Swedish Kayo left a 4K before the game point that showed who was more about to close the map.

In the case of the Fracture, the show began to shine with its own light. Na’Vi pushed very forward and between an offense (which despite not finishing as well as expected) and the decisive defense that they established, they took the game.

But this result did not stop the show we said. The 4K of Zyppan, ANGE1 and cNed added to the ACE of SUYGETSU left the BBL board in the frame. The good game in the rotations and such a clear order when it comes to blocking the entries in the sites made them take out so kills so good and lucid.

derke and nothing else

The leader of the VCT EMEA puts on record for another week why he is the boss and no possibility of reply.

His third victim was a Team Heretics that petrified in Icebox (13-3) and was not in Ascent (13-6).

If there is a real culprit to be found in all this, there is a clear name. Derke opened the rounds, put the largest number of kills and he was carrying his team. On both maps he was the reference for his team and the one that made the most inroads to enter the sites to plant the spike or sweep the rival.

When defending, the Finn gave the initiator cover and smoker in order not to lose sight of the rival, which guaranteed that they were in such a privileged position throughout the match.

Liquid rides hard

The team with the best round average, Team Liquid, takes the lead over Karmine Corp without any response. A 13-5 to open the mouth and a 13-2 to close it made the French team a chimera on fire in which it was not known where to put out the fire.

A stomped de manual left the team of the Belgian brothers in which the first part closed with an 8-4 in which Sayf and Redgar did everything to face a great result. Without stellar individual plays and with the Swede unleashed, incursions to the sites and with the horses in overwhelming mode.

In Split we saw the most criminal Jamppi and the first map of the season that closes a perfect first half. The two ACE’s that the Finn made helped the 12-0 that destroyed the French slate, but to this we must add the two kill block what was done sayf and of Redgar turning their sites in relentless tinderboxes.

With everything so expensive, the only thing they scratched at Karmine Corp was a couple of rounds that saved the first 13-0 of the season and in history.

Giants takes the Spanish duel

Finally, Giants and KOI closed the week with the first victory for the team from Malaga. Although things are not smiling especially for the Spanish, at least we can already see those of nukkye within the playoffs as one of those with the best differential in rounds and maps won.

In the Lotus they demonstrated just this where the giants brought out the fishing rod and pushed the carp out of their comfort zone. Only a marginal round in the first half broke the perfection closing the map 13-1. No frills or stellar individual approach from either they were rowing to leave out of the game wolfenthe greatest of KOI dangers.

But the path of roses was complicated in a very even second half that ended at the end of regular time.

Giants signed a masterful defense in the first half. Both hoody and Cloud and Fit1nho finished off the plays that nukkye opened. With the numbers advantage on the server, KOI was having a hard time dealing damage and breaking through defenses.

However, when they changed sides, they applied the same medicine to the Malagans who were at the starting point at 5-12. The tents woke up and between trexx and sheydos They raised the game by pressing everything to 11-12.

Despite this stellar comeback, Giants stood firm in the last round signing the flawless that gave them a hard-fought victory and that leaves them sleeping in the playoffs.

In the VCT EMEA it is already being verified that nobody gives anything away and that those who are above command with great ease and efficiency. Being in the playoffs will depend on the good work and performance of the teams whose role will be to watch round by round and close as soon as possible.