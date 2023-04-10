Fnatic still intractable after the second week

Lhe maximum VALORANT competition in our region continues its course. After the first two weeks, little by little each team is showing its place in the VCT. Of course, the first has been the expected, Fnatic, which is the only one that remains undefeated.

The Spanish teams, however, have a negative score for the moment, as the three are tied with a 1-2 overall. Also, this Friday we had a fratricidal duel, with Giants defeating KOI, in a very uneven match on the first map.

Summary second week VCT EMEA

The second week of the VCT has brought us five games. The first, which has been Team Vitality vs. FUT brought us the first surprise. The French, who started the previous week without losing, fell 2-0 against the Turkish team.

On Thursday, two other teams would suffer 2-0 defeats. B.BL the other Turkish representative, bent the knee against Natus Vincere on more even maps than the scoreboard showed, and Team Heretics was not able to surprise against a Fnatic that destroyed them like Giants in the Icebox and closed in the Ascent.

On Friday we saw the biggest victory so far in the league. Team Liquid bounced back for the loss against Vitality against the other Frenchman, Karmine Corp. They endorsed a 2-0 with 13-5 in Ascent and 13-2 in Split. Very harsh punishment. Almost the same showed Giants to KOI in the Lotus, in which the carp did not reach more than one roundalthough they finally closed fighting one on one and about to overcome an Ascent that left the Malaga side by 11-13.