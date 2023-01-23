Fnatic takes the undefeated from KOI in the closing of the first Superweek of the LEC of League of Legends

Rekkles adds his first win back in the LEC and evens the table after the first three games.

KOI vs Fnatic - LEC 2023 Highlights with Ibai cast
The LEC started his Season 2023 with the Winter Split, and the new competition format opened with a Superweek in which all franchises played their first three games of the season. koi opened with two wins, but suffered its first loss to the legendary team of fnatic.

The organization of Ibai He came to this duel after beating Team BDS Already Excel in their first two performances, while Fnatic had fallen against Vitality Y G2 Esportstwo of the other undefeated in the competition.

The game between these two teams was quite changeable, since koi took advantage in the early game, and the Jax of Szygenda he put more than 3 thousand gold in front. However, he was never able to take advantage of this advantage and koi fell into the game fnaticwhich proposed many team fights, which were positive thanks to the poke initial of maokai Y Jayce.

A Baron robbery by razork was the decisive moment, and after that it was a matter of taking goals to fnaticwho took the advantage and closed the game against the desperate attempts of koi to find some hunt or advantage, which did not happen.

Highlights KOI vs Fnatic with Ibai cast – LEC Rd 3 Winter Split 2023

LEC Standings – Winter Split 2023

# Team Record
one G2 Esports 3-0
2 Team Vitality 2-0
3 mad lions 2-0
4 koi 2-1
5 SK Gaming 1-2
6 excel 1-2
7 Team BDS 1-2
8 Team Heretics 1-2
9 fnatic 1-2
10 Astralis 0-3

The last match of the day will be between Team Vitality and MAD Lions, two of the undefeated remaining in the competition.

The LEC will be played again next Saturday, January 28, 2023 with the fourth date of the first stage of the Split, which will have three Superweeks, after which two teams will be eliminated before advancing to the next stage.

