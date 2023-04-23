Fnatic TQ would consider selling their Super League spot

Curves are coming in super league. As reported by Alejandro Gomis «anonymity«, Fnatic TQ would be considering selling its place in the national League of Legends competition. This means that team Cheese would stop competing in the Super League and, therefore, Fnatic would lose this academy. A priori it is a hard blow for the scene, especially considering that this academy has offered good results since its arrival. As if that were not enough, losing to a classic like Team Queso will also be a huge setback.

In case something like this happens, It will not depend on Fnatic, but on the Spanish team itself. At the moment we do not know which team would take this place if it is sold. However, they will have to follow a process that the anonymotum itself explains in BLIX.GG.

Sources: Fnatic TQ 🇪🇸 are considering to sell their Superliga Spot for this Summer Split. All details @blix_gg ⬇️https://t.co/5F5TCAWHou — Alejandro Gomis (@anonimotum) April 20, 2023

Fnatic TQ would sell its Super League spot

This purchase process is somewhat different from what we might find in other competitions. In this case, we are facing a process that involves the company itself. Professional Video Game League (LVP). The company will take care of the entire sales process, Offering your place to other organizations in order for them to take over. Far from it, sellers can also introduce LVP to some potential buyers, thereby streamlining the process. A part of the percentage of this sale goes directly to the club involved. The rest will be divided between the LVP and the rest of the clubs that make up the competition.

At the moment it is not known exactly which club would take over this place. There would be some interested in reaching the first division of the Super League. However, we will have to wait for the weeks to go by to see what happens in case this happens. If everything runs its course this process would be done for the Summer Split 2023.

