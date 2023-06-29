Follow Rock Werchter’s debut day here – “That shit is my therapy”: passionate Zwangere Guy rocks the main stage

New messages could not be retrieved, please try again later.
Emotional Pregnant Guy Waltz On Main Stage: “You Are My Therapy”
Enfant Terrible Zwangere Guy turned his performance on the main stage into an emotional event. In between songs he takes out plenty of time and space to talk about his troubled relationship with his parents and to thank the people who are important to him. concert meeting of become a ghost meeting of Goosebumps. Guy Zwangere can hardly believe that five years ago he was standing on a construction site and is now on Belgium’s biggest stage.
Gorik Van Ouddesden, as his full name is, pairs his curly coiffure with blonde hair here and there, a cheerful shirt, and Marcel, who quickly makes way for his bare, tattooed bark. “It’s a great moment in my life, I’m not moving around much Nonsense To sell”. While his regular partners Umi and PJ’s beats sound hard and determined, Guy’s raps are tight and purposeful.
Three songs later “Gorik Pt. 1”, the song about Guy’s domestic situation, has already been released. (Read: Growing up in the context of domestic violence). This will be a strong live version, supported by graffiti effects on the screen, which will bring Gorik to life simple art I can see. The song becomes a stepping stone to an emotional soliloquy about sadness and a good party.
“We all carry our grief. I am trying to move forward in my life. My mother is still not well in her condition. I always promise to message after concerts because he’s not there. This is for all those people who are surrounded by their parents, friends or self chosen family. He Stool It’s my therapy, the good guys realize it”, where Guy addresses an extensive word of thanks to his crew of rap collective STIKSTOF.
See – “This is to all those who are alone in life, it is thanks to you that I am here”, Zwangere Guy addresses the audience:
One statement is quickly followed by the next: Zwangere Guy has stopped drinking for about 17 months now and has lost 22 kilos as a result. “Whoever battles demons: try to go inside yourself, listen and, above all, surround yourself well. Go to a psychologist. I have nothing against fat people, but I am on a healthy path now. I urgently needed to work on myself and I am extremely grateful to be here.
I haven’t drank for almost 17 months and have lost 22 kilos
followed by a joke about taking six young girls to the emergency room (“You’re not there yet”). Ready For me”), Zwangere Guy loudly plays “Who’s Guy?”, followed by a touch of “Putain Putin” as a tribute to the late Arno, whom he used to affectionately call. “Tonton” (Uncle, No.) mentions.
The performance ends after some wild hip antics and “shout out to my lady, cause I promised it this morning”. Sample From “Allen”. Making it to Brussels: Mission accomplished for Zwangere Guy 2.0. “Thank you for believing in this Beast of Brussels”, he concluded cheerfully.
WATCH – “Everyone who’s battling demons, surround yourself with the right people, go inside, find yourself, go to a psychologist,” Zvangere Guy tells the audience:
at 1:00
Rock Werchter 2023 debut: Compact Disc Dummies open main stage in Papa Jost’s company
The honor of opening Rock Werchter 2023 in the jubilee year goes to the Belgian band Compact Disc Dummies. His electro pop hit “The Reeling” is exactly ten years old. He has only 40 minutes for his opening act, but he makes the most of it.
“Do you like a little sex”, Lennart Kurevits shouts in the opening words. The tone has been set, of a particularly funky set brimming with excitement. The Kurevits brothers and their drummers perfectly illustrate the festive spirit of the early arrivals at Werchter.
© Annika Wallis for Studio Brussels
Kurevitsy visits the front rows already during the second number and he runs for several kilometers across the stage and catwalk. He can’t stop himself from climbing the sound tower. It also becomes immediately apparent that Kurevits’ stylish blue shirt isn’t entirely sweat-resistant.
The basses of “I Remember” are the first good test of the sound infrastructure on the main stage. Kurevits proves in “Girls Keep Drinking” that, in addition to being a good singer and guitarist, he is a more than capable percussionist. What. One. energy.
© Annika Wallis for Studio Brussels
As the first act, Compact Disc Dummies also has the first guest on the main stage. “He was there from the beginning in 2009: Where is our father.” Enter a beaming Father Jost, who gives both Lennert and Janusz Korevits a big hug and warm applause. Rarely have I seen someone beaming with pride so much.
The final chord is for the jubilee hit “The Reeling”, where Lennart Kurevits takes out everything from his golden guitar for the last time. Rock Werchter The mood seems set for 2023. It’s not over yet for Compact Disc Dummies, as they, along with their DJ project Silver Sisters, will be playing The Hive Campsite and new side stage The Towers in the coming days.
See – “He was there when there were only 3 men left. Now that you’re a thousand people, he wants to meet you. Papa Jost!”
09 minutes
49 minutes
55 minutes
Zwangere Guy: “In 2024 I will bring something that is unseen”
Zwangere Guy will be releasing new music in 2024. He tells this to Studio Brussels. “At the moment I’m mainly making myself. I’m doing a kind of reset, a true ego death. A new date of the mind, putting everything in order. I’m going to use this as my new work of art. I see. Settle everything within yourself first. I follow therapy, I eat healthy and I exercise every day.”
“Meanwhile I have time to make. In 2024 I will come up with something that is unseen. It will be completely something like that. People who follow me on Instagram sometimes see it. Call it Putin Goes. I’m doing something crazy guys. We’re going to show Brussels in a beautiful way.”
5:44 pm
Dark clouds over Werchter, but it will be largely dry for the time being
There is absolutely no sunshine in Werchter, but the weather will be dry for the time being except for a few showers. Most festival-goers prepare for a changeable weekend. This girl is already telling us how she feels about the forecasted weather.
© Annika Wallis for Studio Brussels
5:30 pm
Silent witness to Harry Styles last week: Wings alone at the venue
Charming attendees on the meadow at Werchter: Multicolored lonely feathers left after the Harry Styles concert last week. Result of many concert goers wearing boas. Although many volunteers have done their best to keep the festival site tidy – which is the case – the loose piles at the site are a silent reminder of last weekend’s concert.
5:30 pm
WATCH – Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers joins Ommegang in Brussels
Tomorrow the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be on the grounds of Rock Werchter, but drummer Chad Smith is already being looked after: he arrived in the center of Brussels to participate in Ommegang. In the images below:
5:24 pm
4:56 pm
