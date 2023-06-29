Follow Rock Werchter’s debut day here – “That shit is my therapy”: passionate Zwangere Guy rocks the main stage

Enfant Terrible Zwangere Guy turned his performance on the main stage into an emotional event. In between songs he takes out plenty of time and space to talk about his troubled relationship with his parents and to thank the people who are important to him. concert meeting of become a ghost meeting of Goosebumps. Guy Zwangere can hardly believe that five years ago he was standing on a construction site and is now on Belgium’s biggest stage.

Gorik Van Ouddesden, as his full name is, pairs his curly coiffure with blonde hair here and there, a cheerful shirt, and Marcel, who quickly makes way for his bare, tattooed bark. “It’s a great moment in my life, I’m not moving around much Nonsense To sell”. While his regular partners Umi and PJ’s beats sound hard and determined, Guy’s raps are tight and purposeful.