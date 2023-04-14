Follow the Pokémon International Championship of Europe live this weekend

If you are fond of Pokémon VGC, then you will already know that several Pokémon Scarlet and Purple regional tournaments have been taking place in various territories both in Europe and in the rest of the world. But in the case of our continent, now comes the moment of truth, to discover who are the best Trainers and the future candidates for World Champion.

Today starts in London Pokémon Europe International Championshipwhich will be held at the Excel Center and where tournaments for the Pokémon TCG, Pokémon Unite, and Pokémon Scarlet and Purple will be held (in addition to a special Pokémon Go event).

This morning the qualifying rounds began, which will continue throughout the weekend until the European finals on Sunday 16. To access the Pokémon VGC 2023 World Cup that will be held in Yokohama (Japan) between August 11 and 13, aspiring trainers need to add 100 Championship Points for the Junior category, 130 for the Senior category and 250 for the absolute or Master category.

Last year Spain was on the verge of taking the World Championship that escaped us in the final between the Getafe CF eSports player Guillermo ‘kasty‘ Castilla lost against the Portuguese Cunha in an Iberian final to remember.

You can follow the broadcast of the Pokémon Europe International Championship live from the official Pokémon channels on Twitch.