Follow the VCT Americas and don’t miss any of the VALORANT competitions in the region | #Games #Esports | News of Anime, Manga and Videogames

LATAM, March 28, 2023.– VALORANT esports are at their maximum splendor, since we are already a few days away from the start of the competitive VCT Americas, the April 1 The tournament begins in which two of the Latin American representatives: KRÜ Esports and Leviatán Esports will mark the path of our region within this championship. Additionally, 8 of the best teams from NA and Brazil will also compete from this weekend. On Saturday the first confrontation of KRÜ against FURIA will take place while Leviatán will face NRG on Monday, April 3, followed by VCT Americas starting at 1:00 p.m. MX, 2:00 p.m. CO-PE and 4:00 p.m. AR- CL.

This week will also be key for the VALORANT Game Changers, and the teams that currently lead the tables will seek to stand out and take the lead in search of the pass for the international in the VALORANT Game Changers Latin America, do not forget to support your favorites and follow their matches every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 4:00 p.m. MX, 5:00 p.m. CO-PE and 7:00 p.m. AR-CL.

Finally, you can also enjoy the competitions of both the North and the South of the VALORANT Challengers LATAM, which are yet to define the finalists by league, this Thursday, March 30, do not miss the final of the South league while on Friday, March 31 will have place the final of the Northern league.

On the official YouTube channel you will not only be able to follow these tournaments but also all the important information about VALORANT esports, you can still watch the official broadcast on Twitch. Remember that you can be aware of the schedules and details of these competitions through the official calendar and follow all the news and surprises of these through the official social networks: TwitterFacebook and Instagram.

