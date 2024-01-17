Following the agreement between Qatar and France, a consignment of medicines for people held hostage by Hamas reached Gaza

A consignment of medicine and humanitarian aid arrives in Gaza to be distributed to the civilian population and hostages held by Hamas (Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne)

A shipment of medicine for dozens of hostages held by Hamas terrorists Reached the Gaza Strip this Wednesday after the first agreement brokered by France and Qatar A week-long ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militant movement ended last November.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Majid Al-AnsariOn Wednesday, X, formerly announced on Twitter that the shipment had entered the Gaza Strip, but did not elaborate on whether distribution of the drugs had already begun.

A senior Hamas official told this Each box sent for hostages will contain 1,000 for Palestinians. The agreement also includes the delivery of humanitarian aid to residents of the besieged coastal area.

The agreement was reached more than 100 days after the start of a conflict that appears no closer to concluding and which has stoked tensions across the Middle East, where attacks and counter-attacks have escalated in recent days from northern Iraq to the Red Sea. A series of attacks have been recorded. and from southern Lebanon to Pakistan.

France said it took months to organize the shipment of the drugs. Qatar, which has long acted as a mediator with Hamas, helped close the deal Will provide medicine for three months 45 for the treatment of chronic diseases of hostages, as well as other medicines and vitamins. Many elderly people are also among those still held hostage in Gaza.

Egyptian trucks deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip (EFE/EPA/ATEF Safadi)



Moussa Abu MarzoukA senior Hamas official said in a publication on X that the International Committee of the Red Cross would deliver all medicines, including those meant for hostages, to operational hospitals throughout the region.

Senior UN officials have warned that if more aid is not allowed in, the Gaza Strip will face widespread famine and disease.

Israel completely isolated Gaza after the Hamas attack on 7 October and relented only under pressure from the United States. He said there were no longer limits on the entry of humanitarian aid and that UN agencies could reduce delays by making more workers and trucks available.

But U.N. officials say aid delivery is being hampered by very few border crossings opening, slow checks and ongoing fighting across the region.

Qatar and France brokered a deal to reach an agreement for the entry of medicines and humanitarian aid into Gaza (Qatar’s Foreign Ministry/Handout via Reuters)

In Gaza, Palestinian militants continue to resist one of the deadliest military operations in recent history. About 85% of the region’s 2.3 million people have been forced to flee their homes and the United Nations says a quarter of the population has nothing to eat.

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas to ensure it cannot repeat an attack like the October 7 attack that started the war. That day, militants overran Israeli border defenses and attacked several communities, killing approximately 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and capturing approximately 250 more.

Israeli authorities have promised to repatriate more than 100 hostages still in Gaza after freeing almost all the women and children held by Hamas as part of a Palestinian prisoner swap in November.

The militant group has said it will not release any more hostages until a permanent ceasefire is reached, which Israel and the United States – its main ally – have rejected.

(With information from AP)