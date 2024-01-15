Following the rise of Bitcoin, the “Queen of the Stock Market” issued a major prediction for the cryptocurrency

in this news Cathie Wood is cautious about altcoins

Ethereum ETF, expected by the market

of World cryptocurrency hours of excitement remain due to The strong growth that Bitcoin is experiencing, the world’s leading digital asset. In this context, famous investors kathy woodSurname “queen of stock market“, made an important forecast for the future of the crypto ecosystem.

According to the CEO of ark investment, Is not likely The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approves applications for spot ETFs that are based on Other than cryptocurrencies Bitcoin -already accepted- or Ethereum, These statements may reduce investors’ expectations about “altcoins” amid the excitement generated by rising prices.

Wood was interviewed on The Wall Street Journal’s “Take on the Week” podcast. In this framework, the “Queen of the Stock Market” analyzed the new scenario that appears after the approval bitcoin etf,

When asked about the possibility of funds based on other cryptocurrencies being realized, he said, “We would be surprised to see the SEC approve anything other than Bitcoin and Ether.”

Stock market queen Cathie Wood bets on Bitcoin and Ethereum, but not other cryptos.

After the success of Bitcoin ETFs, markets are now betting that US authorities will give them the green light to begin operations based on funds EthereumIt is the second digital currency in the world in terms of market capitalization.

Among those that submitted an official request to the SEC to begin trading an Ethereum ETF were: ark investment (Cathie Wood’s own company), fidelity to truth, scale, black Rock, invesco And franklin templeton,

Although ETH does not have as much popularity or market volume as BTC, the approval of the latter ETF opens the door for its approval. Analysts expect that the final decision of the authorities on this investment possibility will come in the month of May.