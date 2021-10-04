FOMO vs. JOMO: Why “missing out” will benefit mental well-being

In the digital world, FOMO creates anxiety when comparing our lives to what others show on the network (illustrative image infobay)

In a fleeting passage through Social Networks You can see various photos of friends enjoying the ocean, a bar in Europe, at a mega party or doing extreme sports. Staying out of those “happy” situations can create an aftertaste. Unhappiness And a thought: “they are having fun without meI’m ‘missing’ it.

This fear is named FOMO, The abbreviation FOMO comes from the English expression fear of missing out (“fear of missing out” in Spanish). This fear of being “abandoned” may be related to moving out or moving out social events, employment opportunities, relations Or even questions of life in general.

For Cynthia Zaytz, (MN 60105), Head of Psychology at Caseros Model Sanatorium, “This is something I see a lot in my patients. He Fear Don’t upload photos or show where they are. There has been much travel on this topic. always around economic data Such as a picture of a boat, a road, etc. He who looks upon it begins rethink your life And what is he doing with her as opposed to the other one,” she pondered. infobae In a recent note.

Bachelor of Psychology juan carlos picassoExpert in family psychology and preventive medicine, director of the Life Center Comprehensive Wellness Center, explained Information: “Jomo is freedom to enjoy What we do in every moment, without being aware of what others are doing and which in turn reacts to another phenomenon, FOMO, which is that feeling of missing out, of feeling out of touch, of something not being more pleasant. Afraid of happening.”

Studies link the impact of social networks on people’s well-being, leading to self-esteem problems, depressive conditions and loneliness (Freepik)

for its part, Marcelo R CebrioThe psychologist, Master in Family Therapy from the Autonomous University of Barcelona and Master in Psychoimmunoendocrinology from the University of Favalloro, explained infobae: “He confrontation This happens because the person sees a friend or group of friends doing an activity, etc., and feels like they should have been there and weren’t, or worse, fantasize That he was excluded and not invited, or ‘What am I doing here in my room, looking at my cell phone’ or ‘studying’ or ‘playing with my cat’ ‘, while the rest are enjoying drinking beer, dancing and laughing in a group. it disorder Nearly two-thirds of all social media users in the world suffer from it and it is a Addiction To be aware and dependent on the actions of others.

But now new research shows it’s possible Enjoy “missing something.” for betterment mental health This year, experts recommend reframing those feelings of FOMO and trying to switch instead Jomo: The joy of losing something. What does it mean? It is also an acronym for: the joy of letting goWhich means “the joy of losing things,” and invites you to live different experiences without thinking about their quantity. like That will be received or if you really want to share them on the network.

,FOMO existed before social mediaBut it wasn’t that prominent a part of our experience,” he said. chris barryProfessor of psychology at Washington State University. With the advent of social networks, it became possible to see the events of everyone’s life and thus, experts say, increased the possibility of comparing oneself with others all the time and feeling emotions that may not be pleasant.

FOMO is social anxiety related to the fear of missing out on an important event and being left behind compared to what friends or family are experiencing or sharing. It especially affects young people (pictorial image infobay)

,It is very toxic to live on the network and show off, There is a reality, people want to connect, but it’s important that while they want to be part they don’t forget what’s good for each individual, Zaytz emphasized.

Research shows that high levels FOMO are connected to a Low self-esteem, insomnia, less satisfaction with life and increased loneliness.

According to another study, Notifications Frequent applications involve changing tasks frequently, which affects performance, “It affects attention span; “Work and general productivity are hindered,” the study highlighted.

According to Ceberio, “FOMO produces high levels of Worrywith results Tension And the stress caused by being in multiple places at the same time and trying not to miss anything. Sometimes it sticks to the cell phone Addiction, By becoming permanently aware of the images and close circles that produce the symptoms headache, palpitationsSometimes to sweat, as part of an anxiety disorder. symptoms of insomnia, Worry, alert hypervigilant and mental contemplation, As a way to think and reconsider the actions of others. Additionally, the feelings of Loneliness And low self-esteem In the projection that is imposed on the environment when feeling excluded.

It also affects feeding, “Feelings of jealousy And social exclusion Are related to wrong eating habits. Furthermore, FOMO promotes higher use of social networks and leads to a sedentary lifestyle which affects the epidemic obesity in young adults,” the research reported.

Excessive cultivation of social networks not only generates FOMO, but also affects diet and lifestyle, which is more sedentary (Getty Images)

For several hours on October 4, 2021, Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp He stopped working. Taking note of this, scientists decided to investigate how this phenomenon affected users. In the two days after the blackout, clap gazetteTal Eitan, associate professor of information science at Bar-Ilan University in Israel, and his graduate student recruited 571 adults to respond to a questionnaire to assess their feelings about the experience.

Initially, researchers hoped to discover emotions Stress and FOMO, which they actually got in abundance. But unexpectedly, in the optional open-ended questions, many people wrote about relief and happiness A 2023 study described how they felt when not connected to social media and what was happening to others.

“Really a lot of people they enjoyed And they found themselves talking to their peers, meeting their friends working, cooking, playing sports“Gazit said.

Research shows that high levels of FOMO are linked to self-esteem problems, insomnia and low life satisfaction (illustrative image infobay)

Social connection is healthy and social media, despite its many flaws and weaknesses, provides a means of building relationships. JOMO isn’t about avoiding those connections altogether or isolating yourself from others, Barry said. Instead, he proposes taking a period of intentional disconnection to recharge. Recommendations:

-Make a regular plan to disconnect. Gazit found that the number of people who deliberately stayed away from social media was higher mental health Compared to those who didn’t do it themselves, for example when they were asked to put their phones away in class.

– Use protective strategies: For example, turning off notifications, setting limits on certain apps, or turning off your device at night, Barry suggested.

– Practice mindfulness or meditation: “The only thing this therapy does is practice self-awareness and let go of all the things that don’t serve. And in this way, it will be possible to quickly eliminate the idea that if I don’t go to a fashionable place, that I don’t have a photo to upload, I will not be deprived of anything,” Zaytz explained.

To switch to JOMO, it is important to recover and value the experience of spending time chatting or playing with your loved ones (illustrative image infobay)

Mindfulness is a therapy where a person deliberately focuses on present momentOf active modetrying don’t judge or value What you feel or experience.

– Use social networks sparingly: Developing JOMO doesn’t mean completely disconnecting from the lives of others, but rather becoming more aware of how social media is used and used.think about feelings Consider what you’re experiencing when viewing your content and what is and isn’t beneficial, Barry said.

“Most of the time we are very busy in the lives of others,” Gazit said, proposing making a conscious effort to find time to “take care of your own existence.”

, Generate more contact with the real world And a little bit with the virtual world. Conduct group activities, without resorting to virtuality.

-Put yourself first. Cebeiro explained: “It’s important to understand that you can’t be into everything. Value yourself, do exercises to strengthen self-esteem. Try to collect and eliminate intrusive thoughts. Think about the present and don’t pay attention to the future or what others are going to do.”

Mindfulness is a therapy where the person deliberately focuses on the present moment in an active way, trying not to judge or give importance to what he or she feels or experiences (Illustrative Image Infobae)

– Organize activities with friends: It’s important to recapture and value the experience of spending time chatting or playing in person. In this way, it will be possible to see that live relationships have a different rhythm than the pace of everything that happens on the network.

– Remember that everyone misses something: The world is so vast, rich and diverse that one person cannot experience it all in a lifetime. “I always tell people that they have to get out of this feeling life is boring By publication of any person. You have to go somewhere because you really want to go, not because it’s trendy on social networks; I want to buy something because I like it, not because everyone on Instagram uses it. The important thing is not to get involved in a world of lies,” Zaytz concluded.

– Identify prioritiesHappen selective with social events and Learn to say “no”There are other ways to avoid FOMO syndrome and Live a fuller and more conscious life.

It is important to meet friends in a real way, not just virtual, to combat FOMO (Illustrative Image Infobae)

According to Picasso: “An appropriate mental health is expressed in people who have developed the ability to delay leave reward When it affects your health. He self-control And own domain They are tools that protect the health of mind and body, given the unity and close relationship that exists between the two.

And he added: “How about more JOMOs in our lives? Although there is no formula for having more JOMO, I can say that making excellent decisions in life strong belief And there is very little consensus among them. Strong confidence is found in people who understand who they are, appreciate who they are and have the ability to become part of a group without sacrificing themselves Identity, values ​​and convictions, With this you will be able to enjoy everything you do without worrying about others.

Appreciating and savoring the joy of living in the moment, whether with a loved one or alone, without worrying about what others are doing, is ultimately what it’s all about. live Free.