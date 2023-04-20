Foo Fighters Announce First Album Since Taylor Hawkins’ Death | Music

1 of 2 Foo Fighters during the last show on the Mundo stage on the second day of Rock in Rio 2019 — Photo: Marcelo Brandt/G1 Foo Fighters during the last show on the Mundo stage on the second day of Rock in Rio 2019 — Photo: Marcelo Brandt/G1

The single “Rescued” opens the album and was released this Thursday (19).

“A brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything the Foo Fighters have endured over the past year, ‘But Here We Are’ is a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family,” says the band in a press release.

“Courageous, damaged and unflinchingly authentic, ‘But Here We Are’ opens with newly released lead single ‘Rescued’, the first of 10 songs ranging from anger and sadness to serenity and acceptance, and a myriad of points in between.”

See the track lists of the new Foo Fighters album:

“Rescued” “Under You” “Hearing Voices” “But Here We Are” “The Glass” “Nothing at All” “Show Me How” “Beyond Me” “The Teacher” “Rest”

The Town Headliner

2 of 2 From left: Post Malone, Adam Levine (Maroon 5), Bruno Mars and Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters), headliners of The Town — Photo: Reuters, Fábio Tito and Marcelo Brandt / g1 From left: Post Malone, Adam Levine (Maroon 5), Bruno Mars and Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters), headliners of The Town — Photo: Reuters, Fábio Tito and Marcelo Brandt / g1

Foo Fightes were the first confirmed headliners of The Town 2023 festival. They will play on the Skyline stage, the event’s main venue, on September 9th.

Tickets per day of the festival went on sale this Wednesday (18th), via the official website.

The first edition of the event in São Paulo will take place on the 2nd, 3rd, 7th, 9th and 10th of September 2023 at the Interlagos Circuit, in the South Zone of São Paulo.