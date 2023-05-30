Foo Fighters: ‘But We Are Here’

jasper vanloy

If Dave Grohl new says Foo Fighters Goes back to the band’s debut, he doesn’t say that. That record was also a grieving process: Grohl hid the songs out of wistfulness for years. Kurt Cobain And took it upon himself to deal with his death. The Foo Fighters have always been a band with one mourning band, now there are three – except for the drummer. Taylor Hawkins last year Grohl’s mother is also Virginia dead.

“Here we are now!” Cobain shouted again. “But we’re here!” Grohl screams now. One forever young, the other old and pure. Grohl doesn’t seek to entertain, but comforts himself with comfortably recorded rock songs that he knows his fans will love to hear.

‘Rescue’ is a great single, ‘Under You’ floats in the same sky as ‘Learn to Fly’ and ‘Nothing at All’ you already have to do once nirvana Think: a chorus that you immediately roar along to and chords that fall apart. But it’s mainly the lyrics that grow with every listen. Out of his anger, fear, and grief, Grohl crafted powerful sentences that could easily be inserted into a prayer card. First lines of ‘Saved’: ‘It came in a flash / It came out of nowhere’, or in ‘Show me how’: ‘Where have you gone? / Walking Circles, Back to Square One’. This is definitely what we meant when we first heard it billie eilish recognizable but true violet grohl Which rubs against Papa’s irritated baritone there.

At a coffee table you rarely improve the atmosphere by looking at the text of the obituary on its literary merits. In such a situation, it is difficult to say anything about this record. Yes, Grohl’s drums are brilliant at times – for the fans: the last two minutes of ‘Beyond Me’ are exceptional. And no, not every song is immediately convincing: ‘The Glass’ is pulling the mid-tempo rock of ‘Wheels’ through a coffee filter and ‘The Teacher’ shows up after only six minutes out of ten Have given. But all the details and other criticisms are dominated by the feeling that comes over you from the first riff: that these songs were meant to be made.

The Foo Fighters’ debut album ends with ‘Exhaustion’, which ends with ‘Rest’. Bros. We’ve never heard Dave Grohl. ‘Relax/You’ll be safe now’: Project a black-and-white photo behind this in Werchter and there you are, tears.

‘But Here We Are’ is in many ways what it should be: a sincere condolence note, a heartfelt tribute to a man we wished we knew and one of the best Foo Fighters since ‘Wasting Light’. Mind you, cliche: Taylor would have been proud.