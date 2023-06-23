Football players on vacation. Cellemakers chose a brilliant new color – Cristiano Ronaldo goes wild in Sardinia time up

The holidays, and therefore the time of year for soccer players to travel around the world. Where do toppers spend their holidays? On this page we collect the most attractive pictures.

Cristiano Ronaldo in Sardinia

It is also a blow for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese returned to Europe after a football season in Saudi Arabia. Earlier this week he played his 200th international match against Portugal, after which he immediately flew to Sardinia where he is currently enjoying the Mediterranean on his yacht with girlfriend Georgina and their children.

Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina enjoying a holiday in Sardinia. © Photo News



© Photo News



Alexis Celemakers opted for a flashy new hair color

Alexis Selemakers is enjoying his holidays after two international matches with the Red Devils. The first thing on her holiday list is going to the hairdresser. Celemakers chose an attractive new color: light blue.

©Instagram



©Instagram



Kevin de Bruyne has a double date with Virgil van Dijk in Cannes

De Bruyne, who missed two international matches due to his injury in the Champions League final, is enjoying a terrace on the Isles de Lérins island, just off Cannes in France, with his wife, Michelle Lacroix. Both do so with Virgil van Dijk and his girlfriend. Last year, the two star players – whose children are in the same class – went partying together in Ibiza. Now they are keeping it a bit quiet. However… In the pictures shared by Michelle, we can see ‘KDB’ dancing to the Avicii song.



you can’t see this content This content may include cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies to still display content.

Forget Any Transfer With Noah Lang Pool Party

Will Noah Lang still play in Belgium after the summer? His contract with Club Brugge runs until the summer of 2025, but he is keeping all options open. There is also the possibility of a return to the Netherlands. For the time being, he will ignore the transfer issues for the time being. During the holidays, Lange organized a pool party with friends.

Dries Mertens hosts a gourmet dinner in Ibiza

Dries Mertens and Kat Kerkhofs are living it up in Ibiza after the national title with Galatasaray and a great party in Istanbul. No party vacation, but a cozy dinner for two along the beach.

Before that he returned to the city where he had lost his heart: Naples, where he still has his apartment in the Palazzo Don’Anna. The caption for the holiday photos pretty much says it all: Sara perche ti amo 💙, after nostalgic Italo hit singer Franco Gatti, who died last year, was with the group Ricchi e Poveri. The couple immediately boarded a boat along with their one-year-old son in the beautiful coastal area. Ciro Romeo took a seat next to a cardboard image of the great Diego Maradona.

Striking: Mertens was not called up for two European Championship qualifying matches against Austria and Estonia in recent months, despite several minutes at Galatasaray. National coach Tedesco: “It is definitely not a sign, we have many options on the flank. The door is definitely not closed for him.

Dries Mertens enjoys a culinary dinner on the beach in Ibiza. ©Instagram



Dries Mertens and Kat Kerkhofs return to Napoli © Instagram Katkarhofs



Dries Mertens and Kat Kerkhofs return to Napoli © Instagram Katkarhofs



© Instagram Katkarhofs



Ciro Romeo Mertens for a cardboard Naples hero Diego Maradona. © Instagram Katkarhofs



© Instagram Katkarhofs



Alderweireld traveling with friends

Jolly Toby Alderweireld deserves a break with some friends. ‘Mega Tobi’ wins Antwerp a historic national title with a superb shot.



you can’t see this content This content may include cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies to still display content.

Tessa Woollart on Crete

pool day. Tessa Woollart enjoys a five-star hotel near the popular Hersonissos on the north coast of Crete with her friend Mathias Devegule. Woollart finished the season in third place at Fortuna Sittard, well behind Ajax (champions) and Twente, and could present great statistics: 18 matches, 18 goals and 9 assists.

© Instagram wttessa



© Instagram wttessa



© Instagram wttessa



Axel Witsel in the States

Axel Witsel lives in the United States with his wife, Rafaela Szabo, and some friends. The former Red Devil has apparently opted for a sporty holiday, with a kayak, among other things. But there is also time for romance, as the Atlético Madrid player celebrates his wedding anniversary with wife Rafaela Szabo. They got married in 2015. “For our love, for our connection, for our good relationship and for our little family. I love you, Axel,” writes Rafaela.

Witsel. © Instagram r_babyberry



© Instagram Rafaelzabo



© Instagram Rafaelzabo



Ohio on Mykonos…with Jude Bellingham

The surprising friendship between Standard striker Noah Ohio (20) and Englishman Jude Bellingham (19), who leaves Borussia Dortmund for Real Madrid for a sum of 120 million euros. They live on the Greek island of Mykonos with another mutual friend. Ohio, whose parents are Nigerian and of both British and Dutch nationality, played in his youth for both Man United and Man City.

Ohio with Bellingham on Mykonos. © Instagram noahohio9



Ohio with Bellingham on Mykonos. © Instagram noahohio9



Ohio with Bellingham on Mykonos. © Instagram noahohio9



Vacation to Ohio by Private Jet. © Instagram noahohio9

