Football players on vacation. Courtois and his Michel are now partying with Lost Frequencies in Ibiza – family happiness for De Bruyne on 32nd birthday in Greece | time up

The holidays, and therefore the time of year for soccer players to travel around the world. Where do toppers spend their holidays? On this page we collect the most attractive images.

Courtois and Michelle Gerzig at Lost Frequency in Ushuaia Ibiza

From Cannes to Ibiza. One small step in the world for Thibaut Courtois and his brand new wife, Michelle Gerzig. In anticipation of their honeymoon in the Maldives, the couple stopped at the Spanish party island where they visited the open-air disco Ushuaia tonight. This summer, in a production of Tomorrowland and Hotel Ushuaia Ibiza, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike will be dancing there every Wednesday. Tonight, along with others, the fellow countryman lost frequencies in the supporting act. On Monday evening, Courtois and Gerzig tied the knot in a fairytale castle, where a mini-Tomorrowland devolved into a dance party.

De Bruyne celebrates 32nd birthday in Greece

After Cannes – where he enjoyed the water on a private yacht with colleagues Van Dijk and Eke, among others – Kevin De Bruyne is now in Greece. Red Devil is celebrating its 32nd birthday today. It looks like it’s primarily a family vacation: Photos are shared with sons Mason Milian and Rom and daughter Suri. On Instagram, De Bruyne also shared birthday wishes from his best friend Kenneth Stellens and teammates Haaland, Grealish, Phillips and Foden. The event also had a different date for KDB and his Michelle, two days earlier. Then they celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary.

De Bruyne and Lacroix with Romee, Suri and Mason Milian, who has ditched his Holland haircut for dreadlocks. © Instagram kevindebruin



Axel Witsel also enjoys his family

After ditching the US earlier this month, Axel Witsel and Raffaella Szabo are now living with the children in the south of Europe. The Atletico Madrid player and former Red Devil enjoys with daughters Mai-Li and Evie and son Aydzi.

Pool fun for Karim Benzema



Karim Benzema, who is now swimming in a swimming pool with a great view. Not that the French striker can’t handle it. Earlier this month, he announced he would be leaving Real Madrid and signed a three-year contract with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad, which will pay him 200 million euros a year. It is actually 6.36 Euro per second.

Dries Mertens on the Werchter Arena for Harry Styles

Dries Mertens was also among the crowd who turned out to admire British singer Harry Styles at the Werchter Meadow last night. Wife Kat Kerkhofs shared a photo on Instagram of the Galatasaray striker in a genuine festive outfit and flashy sunglasses.

Does De Bruyne take a subtle dig at Courtois?

Kevin De Bruyne holidays in the south of France with Ilkay Gundogan and Nathan Eke. All three teammates took the photo on a luxury yacht. “The captain’s got it”, says De Bruyne. Referring to Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan. Or is ‘KDB’ taking a subtle dig at Thibaut Courtois?

Thibaut Courtois and Michel leaving for the weekend of their wedding

Thibaut Courtois and his fiancee Michel Gerzig have jetted off to the south of France for their wedding weekend. It will be a private and romantic ceremony, with a big party and reggaeton music. The exact location is not yet known, not even for the 310 guests.

Antwerp Cathedral in Rome

Champion maker Toby Alderweireld of Antwerp is enjoying some holidays in Rome. On Instagram, he posted pictures from a trip to the Pantheon, Trevi Fountain and the Colosseum. The national champion will resume training on Monday.

Cristiano Ronaldo in Sardinia

It is also a blow for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese returned to Europe after a football season in Saudi Arabia. Earlier this week he played his 200th international match against Portugal, after which he immediately flew to Sardinia where he is currently enjoying the Mediterranean on his yacht with girlfriend Georgina and their children.

Alexis Celemakers opted for a flashy new hair color

Alexis Selemakers is enjoying his holidays after two international matches with the Red Devils. The first thing on her holiday list is going to the hairdresser. Sailmakers chose an attractive new color: light blue.

Kevin De Bruyne double dates with Virgil van Dijk in Cannes

De Bruyne, who missed two internationals with an injury in the Champions League final, enjoys the south of France with his wife, Michelle Lacroix. The two do so in the company of Virgil van Dijk and his girlfriend. Last year, the two star players – whose children are in the same class – went partying together in Ibiza. Now they are keeping it a bit quiet. However… In the pictures shared by Michelle, we can see ‘KDB’ dancing to the Avicii song. City teammate Nathan Ake is also there, as we can see in the pictures during the dinner.

Forget Any Transfer With Noah Lang Pool Party

Will Noah Lang still play in Belgium after the summer? His contract with Club Brugge runs until the summer of 2025, but he is keeping all options open. There is also the possibility of a return to the Netherlands. For the time being, he will ignore the transfer issues for the time being. During the holidays, Lange organized a pool party with friends.

Dries Mertens hosts a delicious dinner in Ibiza

After the national title with Galatasaray and the great party that followed in Istanbul, Dries Mertens and Kat Kerkhofs are living in Ibiza. Not a party break, but a cozy dinner for two by the beach.

Before that he returned to the city where he had lost his heart: Naples, where he still has his apartment in the Palazzo Don’Anna. The caption of the vacation photos pretty much says it all: Sara perche ti amo 💙, a reminiscence of the old days after Italo hit singer Franco Gatti, who died last year, was with the group Ricchi e Poveri. The couple immediately set out on a boat in the beautiful coastal area along with their one-year-old son. Ciro Romeo also took a seat next to a cardboard image of the great Diego Maradona.

Strikingly: Mertens was not called up for two European Championship qualifying matches against Austria and Estonia in recent months, despite spending several minutes at Galatasaray. National coach Tedesco: “It is definitely not a sign, we have many options on the flanks. The door is definitely not closed for that.”

Alderweireld traveling with friends

A smiling Toby Alderweireld enjoying a nice holiday with some friends. ‘Mega Tobi’ wraps up Antwerp’s historic national title with a superb shot.



Tessa Woollart on Crete

pool day. Together with her friend Mathias Davugele, Tessa Woollart enjoys a five-star hotel on the north coast of Crete, near the popular Hersonissos. Woollart ended the season at Fortuna Sittard in third place, far behind Ajax (champions) and Twente, and could present impressive statistics: 18 matches, 18 goals and 9 assists.

Axel Witsel in the States

Axel Witsel lives in the United States with his wife, Rafaela Szabo, and some friends. The former Red Devil has apparently opted for a sporty holiday with Kayak among other things. But it’s also a time for romance, as the Atlético Madrid player celebrates his wedding anniversary with his wife, Rafaela Szabo. They got married in 2015. “To our love, our connection, our great relationship and our little family. I love you, Axel,” Rafaella writes.

Ohio on Mykonos… with Jude Bellingham

The surprising friendship between Standard striker Noah Ohio (20) and Englishman Jude Bellingham (19), who leaves Borussia Dortmund for Real Madrid for a sum of 120 million euros. They live on the Greek island of Mykonos with another mutual friend. Ohio, whose parents are Nigerian and hold both British and Dutch nationality, played for both Man United and Man City in his youth.

