Foquinha reveals her dream interview – and it’s with a pop diva!

Seal is POP! Surely you’ve seen a video of her interviewing an artist or talking about pop culture around on social media. Fernanda Catania is a multiplatform journalist, presenter, youtuber, podcaster and influencer. From chats with celebrities like Ed Sheeran, Jenna Ortega, Xuxa, Sandy It is Millie Bobby Brown, to celebrity gossip, tips and conspiracy theories, the journalist has entertained her followers for over 13 years on the internet. Check out the exclusive conversation POPline had with her!

Seal played like youtuber on the internet in 2015. Since then, his channel has constantly innovated formats and unique interviews with artists from different areas. Currently, the journalist has more than two million subscribers on YouTube and over a million followers on Instagram.

In an exclusive conversation with POPline, Fernanda he said that the channel was his greatest professional achievement, in addition to being the gateway to all the other opportunities that arose later. However, at the beginning of it all, the journalist who had just left college had no idea of ​​the success she would have in the future.

“I was more and more fond of video, I wanted to make more videos and even go on TV. So that’s when I thought of creating a talk show. In this very internet format but with artists that were not yet on the internet, at the time, they were only on TV. My idea was to sell it to TV, someone on TV would see it and like it. And then I saw YouTube as a platform to generate visibility”said.

At the time, the big dream of taking the talk show to television did not happen, but she realized that she no longer needed to do that, since YouTube would be her own medium. No sooner said than done! Her channel grew more and more and Seal gained many fans and recognition. But what is the secret to success? Is there any secret formula?

“The main thing is creativity and this desire to do things differently. I always try to put mine personalitywhich is what makes me and makes anyone authentic and original. It’s putting what you have that others don’t have. I follow my style a lot, who I am, and I put that into my content,” she shared.

“It’s very cliché but it’s very real: follow who you are. We see so many people doing so many similar things that we are under pressure of ‘I have to do this, I have to be like this’ and that’s not it. It’s okay for you to do what other people are doing, but there’s always your way of doing it. So what is this way?”she teased.

interviews

There were more than a thousand videos published on YouTube and, among them, many incredible interviews. Seal spoke with several national and international celebrities throughout his career and the POPline I wanted to know which interview was the journalist’s favorite and which was the most unusual.

“I always answer the Ed Sheeran one, but I won’t answer this time. The first interview on my channel is very unusual, which is me skydiving with Caio Castro”

She also mentioned a prank on Jack Blackwhere they each selected a few memes they loved and the challenge was not to laugh at the videos. “But he’s American and I’m Brazilian, right? Then we couldn’t laugh, it was the ‘try not to laugh’. It was super different because he is an international artist and this is the type of interview that we are used to doing with Brazilians”she recalled.

Despite having already talked to several personalities, Fernanda has a dream that represents every fan of pop culture: to interview the Rihanna!

“ANDu have a list! My biggest dream of all is Rihanna. This is a dream that I think is very far away, I think she is very difficult, she doesn’t give interviews, right? Anyway… it’s Rihanna! So, it’s my biggest dream, if I could choose one person it’s her… And Beyoncé too, obviously”, assured.

In addition to ‘Bad Gal’, other artists on the list of dreams of Seal they are Cardi B, Billie Eilishall Kardashians and the queen of MPB, Rita Lee. We are ready for all these encounters!

owners of reason

In order to reach different audiences, Seal also has the weekly podcast “Donos da Razão”, with her boyfriend Andre Brandt. Fleeing from the stereotype of romantic love, the podcast is the space where the couple uses the complicity of the relationship to discuss the relationship based on facts and events. With four years of life, the “Donos da Razão” accumulates over 6.7 million plays.

Fernanda said that she often uses the podcast itself as a time to catch up with her boyfriend: “We don’t write scripts, we are much more relaxed and I think that’s what made the podcast fun. These are conversations of ours, of our day to day. So it’s funny that there are episodes that are exactly that, he tells me things and I tell him things that we haven’t talked about yet, so it’s really cool”.

If you want to know the essence of Fernanda Cataniajust listen to “Owners of Reason”!

“For me it’s a place where I talk more about my personal life, about stories and life experiences. I always say: ‘if you want to know about my life, day by day, perrengue, humiliation, it’s over at Donos da Razão’”

lola 2023

The portfolio of Seal It is huge. Her work reference led her to major projects as a presenter with major brands – both on television and on the internet. GShow, TikTok, Rock in Rio, Multishow and Netflix are just some of the companies with which the journalist has worked recently.

At the moment, Seal is presenting the videocast of Teatro Bradesco – which took her to the Lollapalooza 2023! At Bradesco Acústico, a project that takes place at Teatro Bradesco, for a specific number of guests, Fernanda interviews the artists who perform there – like John, Vanessa Camargo, Paralamas do Sucesso It is New clothes.

“And now this Lollapalooza videocast happened. I was there every day talking to artists who performed and who were passing by, just to enjoy it. And really cool things happened because there are artists that I hadn’t interviewed yet and were on my dream list, like Liniker”, he said.

In the last edition of the festival, which took place in São Paulo, in addition to linker, Seal talked to Carol Biazin, Day, Mahmundithe members of big upamong other artists and celebrities.

At Lolla, she had a glass studio, inside the Interlagos Racetrack, where she interviewed people and, at the same time, could observe all the movement of the shows and people walking around. Who can, can, right!?

Bate-Bola!

At the end of the interview, there was a quick chat with the journalist to find out her favorites and curiosities! Spoiler: has Rihanna, Beyonce and… olive competition! Check it out below.

Did you like this article? Read more content from Oh My God! by POPline. It has lists, curiosities, virals, celebs, k-pop, reality shows and much more about pop culture!