For example, Margot Robbie created the famous foot scene from the Barbie trailer





The film hasn’t released yet, but the much-hyped foot scene seen in the Barbie trailer is already iconic. Those “perfect” feet are not from a foot model. No, they belong to lead actress Margot Robbie herself, the actress revealed.

movie trailer barbie It’s already been viewed over 35 million times, but it’s mainly the first second that captured the internet for weeks. Barbie (Margot Robbie) can be seen stepping out of her slippers and keeping her legs straight, as if still wearing heels.

How can the scene be so perfect?

How did they manage to make this scene look so perfect? Many fans on social media are wondering about this. Even top model Chrissy Teigen couldn’t believe her eyes. “I want to know everything about this scene,” she tweeted. “How many takes were needed, was she holding onto anything, was she hanging from anything, were there stickers on the floor Was it really her own feet that had done the pedicure? I just want a documentary about this scene.

Everything I need to know about this shot. how many takes, was he holding on to something, was he tied up, was the landing mark sticky, was it his feet, who had the pedicure, really just a documentary on this shot pic.twitter.com/8a87KsFtXP — Chrissy Teigen (@chrissyteigen) 5 April 2023

the promotion is here wall street journal Interviewed a podiatrist about the foot scene in the Barbie trailer. He says that the way to stand is physically almost impossible.

Margot Robbie used her feet for Barbie

And yet those are actually Margot Robbie’s own legs. “I don’t like it when I see a film and I know it’s not my own hands, I hate it so much. I always tell the director: please let me record it all myself, otherwise I won’t like it,” said the actress.

The actress says that the scene was shot in about eight takes. There was a piece of double-sided tape on the floor so that the shoes Robbie took off would stay neat on the floor. It also appears that the actress was not encased in any type of armor, as had been suspected. “I was holding on to some sort of bandage. I went over and grabbed a bar above the camera,” says Robbie.

Chrissy Teigen was so impressed that she recently recorded a parody of the scene and posted it on Instagram.

