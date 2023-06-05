For Harry Styles, even the harshest critics deal with it

Harry Styles

Love on Tour (Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam)

Tim Van Erp

Few artists make their fans feel as special as Harry Styles. In a full Johan Cruyff Arena, he does his best to have a moment of personal contact with as many visitors as possible. One thumbs up, one wave. Sometimes he asks someone how things are going. And like his last show in the Netherlands, he’s now helping a young woman come out of the closet.

When he finally thanks the visitors, he does so partially without a microphone. Like we’re at an intimate concert. This, of course, is far from the case. For three nights in a row, the British singer – one of the hottest pop stars of her generation – will perform at the Amsterdam Stadium. Especially with a tour with which he has toured Ziggo Dome last year.

People’s love for the song that’s not on Spotify



This tour has been going on for almost two years. Initially, Styles played songs from his first two solo albums (before that he had released five records with boy band One Direction). So far, most of the songs come from his third, which was released last year. Of course the mega hit is also included As it was

But the song that gets the most reception? he is unpublished Medicine. A song that Styles occasionally plays live, but is not a permanent part of the set list. Styles gets in trouble when the fans repeatedly boo the title. Remarkably, such overwhelming love for a song that can’t be found on Spotify.

The show starts off a bit slow. The first songs sound a bit flat – even the guitar breaks daylight. Styles is clearly looking forward to it. And fans too. They delight in every word they say and every dance step they perform.

Looks like Styles is having a really good time



There is a danger that the artist will work on autopilot. Not Styles. He’s really having a great time. He regularly laughs at all the things that concert-goers throw on stage, like awkward hugs, or text on banners. Seems like he really enjoys the music he plays. and cares about his audience. “Tell me if things don’t work out, we can shut down the show at any time.”

In short, he is so charming and sympathetic that as a visitor you will definitely go for the axe. And then the show explodes musically in the second half as well. But Cinema dancing wildly, music for sushi restaurant It’s quite a party. Even the harshest critic will understand why Styles can fill an arena three times over.



Fans camp in front of the Johan Cruyff Arena before a Harry Styles concert in Amsterdam. anp koen van vel image anp

