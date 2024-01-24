For less than 150 pesos, you can make perfect sushi with this mold available on Amazon Mexico

If you are one of those people who love to eat sushi , it’s time to do it at home and enjoy good company; So we leave you this template that you can buy Amazon Mexico for only 123 pesos ,

Mold for making perfect sushi rolls. *Some prices may have changed since last review

The rolls will be perfect with this sushi mold and You can add your favorite content, It is very easy to use, just place the boiled rice inside the mold along with the rest of the food and that’s it, in just a few seconds you can enjoy its delicious taste. It is made of food-grade, BPA-free polypropylene plastic and has a non-stick coating.

Remember to make your purchases from Amazon Prime For you to be able to apply all its special benefits, such as free shipping and priority delivery with no minimum purchase.





