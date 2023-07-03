Egbert Lachart has condemned the search of Egbert Lachart in a TikTok video

It’s Too Late For Their Performance At Werchter, But You Should Do It Soon little finger Re-encounter: Don’t forget to throw something stupid in his direction TTT It’s a custom these days. Or so it seemed a week ago during his concert series in London. When she was on stage a very generous fan in the audience handed her a whole wheel of cheese, TTT Pink accepted it with thanks, as you always refute lunatics of that nature at your own peril TTT Question I would have brie cheese. So Pink lacked only one admirer who had fresh Sauvignon Blanc to offer for the fun after-party TT. But he didn’t complain. Especially not from something that had been thrown at him the day before, on the same spot: a bag of brown dust tt not from the fan who had brought the contents of his vacuum cleaner, it turned out, but his mother’s ashes. TTT’ I don’t know how I feel about that,” Pink continued diplomatically, which is code for “Where’s the safety with the safety net?” TTT Human’s got no problem, but your bottle Take the Lid With You to the Meadow: No, TTT

From Maniacs to Spies: A Small Attempt. 100 gex Canceled their entire European tour TTT Reason: Unknown. Sure enough: their concert at the AB in October will also be changed. TTT will also stay at home as soon as they are allowed to leave the hospital: mother of jesus TTT Dye were forced to rebook the tour for their fortieth anniversary due to a serious bacterial infection. How serious is it, as evidenced by his stay of several days in the intensive care unit TTT, according to relatives, even the ‘worst’ could not be ruled out, but fortunately it did not reach, and the reprint of ‘MDNA’ just happened to spare us TTT aside, Madge also usually has to come to us for the Sportpaleis TTT for two days in October, she, these days on her forehead Kind of exciting, is TTT absent any? Yes. as well as the festive season Lewis Capaldi It’s back on TTT Recently, adorable footage of Lewis’ performance at Glastonbury was shared curiously, showing the audience adopting his singing lines as he began to struggle with his Tourette’s tics But the aftertaste turned somewhat bitter: Lewis doesn’t think life is like that anymore, and has now scrapped the rest of his concert agenda as he wants to get his situation under control first. ttt

no, it was adele A little loose during one of his performances in Las Vegas last week: ‘How crazy was that submarine? Would anyone here want to go on the Titanic if they had the money? Yes? No? Turn on the lights in the room and we’ll vote on it. And for space? I didn’t hear, I already peed my pants on the roller coaster’ TTT Adele needs neither brie nor wine to make it comfortable TTT You don’t expect this: african man, who at one point we knew from ‘Because I Got High’, has been stopped at the border between Canada and the US for possessing cannabis TTT, moreover, Mr. Man apparently had ten thousand dollars in his pocket. It has been speculated that he wanted to travel from there to Werchter’s meadow, where he wanted to order three beers TTT.

and then this: Taylor Swift He has asked fans to leave his exes alone TTT “Please don’t defend me on the internet to people you just think I wrote a song about them” TTT so we can get out of there easier