For “only” 7,900 euros, you too can dress up as a Minecraft character, and I wish I wasn’t serious

Video game themed clothing is by no means a novelty. We all have a t-shirt or sweatshirt from our favorite franchises, but some firms want to take this further. Loewe is one of them, and its new collection inspired by Minecraft has left me literally checkered.

It is not the first time that a luxury brand has decided to collaborate with a video game company. Final Fantasy XIII dressed us up louis vuitton lightning, Fortnite has also taken its first steps with Balenciaga, and now it is the turn of the popular Mojang cube game. Minecraft transfers its aesthetics in a more than curious way.

We are used to seeing video game characters wearing the clothes of these popular brands when there is a collaboration of this style. In the case of Minecraft, Loewe has decided that the conventional is not his style, having already worn the game graphics to your garments. Yes, pixels in real life. Seeing is believing.

Loewe’s Minecraft collection page is the most bizarre. With the solemnity that defines the brand, the “Pixel Perfect Collection” seems sober, but the reality is that it even has pixelated bags. Attention to detail? All you want. Would I wear this to go down for the bread? Well surely tooalthough that is something you should not share.





The cheapest item in the collection is this T-shirt that costs 450 euros.

Of course, as much as he jokes about wearing these clothes, their price is, as might be expected, prohibitive. With sweatshirts that cost 1,900 euros, bags that are close to 3,000 and the cheapest t-shirt costing 450, we are facing a sample of extravagance not within the reach of most people. And you, are you going to spend almost 10,000 to dress up as a Minecraft character?

