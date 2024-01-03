For Sale at Hotel Caribe Hilton in San Juan – Metro Puerto Rico

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is exploring the sale of the iconic Caribe Hilton hotel in San Juan, which it owns.

According to business media, news is my businessThe hotel, owned by Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. and managed by Hilton Worldwide, is available on real estate brokerage website. CBRE and JLL. The publication highlights that the hotel has potential for additional growth for the hotel or residential industry.

“This historic resort has several distinctive features that make it stand out among other properties on the market, including a protected beach experience, the largest meeting space of any hotel in the San Juans and a recent renovation of over $160 million Is,” read the post, based on CBRE and JLL and reported by News Is My Business.

In August 2022, Bloomberg also reported that Park Hotels & Resorts had put the hotel up for sale for more than $200 million. On this occasion, it has not been indicated how much is being requested in the sale of the prestigious hotel.

The Caribe Hilton Hotel was inaugurated on December 9, 1949. In 2017, it was closed for 15 months due to damage caused by Hurricane Maria. At that time, an investment of 100 million dollars had to be made for the renovation of the hotel.

Steps from San Juan’s historic district and overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, the building features 634 rooms and 18 suites ranging from 676 square feet to 2,052 square feet. According to publications in CBRE and JLL, it also has such establishments as Morton’s Steakhouse, Mojito’s Caribbean Fusion, Rustica Ristorante, Caribar and Caribar Terraces, Nectar del Caribe, Lola’s Puerto Rican Cuisine, Bacua, Ice Cream and Cookie Company and Starbucks.