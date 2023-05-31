For sale! This house on the water has a large garden and you are immediately in the center

An exclusive home on the beautiful Merwede Canal in the popular Riverenwijk district is for sale. This home is the perfect combination of country living in the city! With authentic details, spacious gardens and location on the water, this home is an absolute gem.

Home: Charming and spacious

This 1930s home not only has authentic details, it also has a front garden (21 m²) with chickens and a spacious backyard (94 m²). The garden provides ample opportunities for relaxation and camaraderie. Here you can enjoy the sun, the garden or have a nice barbeque with friends and family.

It’s not just the exteriors of this house to fall in love with. The authentic details are beautiful too! Paneled doors and stained glass windows in the living room provide a special presence. This property oozes character and charm.

If we were to ask the current residents about their favorite spot in the house, it is difficult to choose. “The whole house is a big favorite place. Really and truly! I’m not exaggerating. It’s nice to be everywhere. All rooms have great contact with the outdoors and greenery and all rooms have their own amazing vibe. If I had to Had to choose, my favorite spot is at the dining room table with the door to the garden patio.

a great place

This beautiful residence is surrounded by a green belt and has a beautiful view of the water and the houseboats that are tied up there. In summer you can take a refreshing dip or launch your own boat, which you get for FREE (!). So you can enjoy the best of both worlds here: rural feel in the city. And if that weren’t enough plus points: Ledig Erf, Rotuard and Wartsche Rijn stations are within walking distance, so you can be within walking distance. there’s no time You are in the bustling heart of the city.

Comfortable facilities and good food options

The location is not only beautiful, but you can also do daily shopping here. You can also be on foot to Albert Heijn or the Coop in no time. Are you looking for something special? You can then head to Bij Kees for delicious delicacies or Kevin van Ohj for the best coffee in Utrecht.

Current residents prefer to visit Kapp. A hip catering facility where you can go for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Cafe Pest is also a favourite. And the best kept secret? Vegetarian Kebabs from Karma Kebabs.

Rotourd: a creative and vibrant neighborhood

Rotsdorf is a home away from home, a former industrial area that has transformed into a vibrant neighborhood with lots of creative activities and cozy restaurants. Here you can enjoy delicious Asian tapas at LE:N or have a great dinner at the Water Tower with a breathtaking view of the city. There are also nice places like Camping Gunsport and Kleine Berlin where you can enjoy a drink near the water.

Is this the home of your dreams?

In short, this beautiful ground floor apartment in Mervedekade 232 blends rural living with bustling city life. With its unique location on the water, proximity to amenities and glitzy amenities, it is the perfect home for those looking for something special. Don’t miss this opportunity and make this home in Utrecht your dream home. Are you coming to see Gusto Casa?