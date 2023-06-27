For this reason, Lewis Capaldi has the best fan base





Lewis Capaldi is one of the greatest actors we know today. with the advent of his documentary Lewis Capaldi: How I feel now We got a glimpse into the singer’s life and the struggles she experienced with Gilles de la Tourettes. He also suffers from it on stage – as we’ve seen before – and it struck again during his performance at Glastonbury.

Luckily the fans are there to save the day.

Lewis Capaldi at Glastonbury

During her show at Glastonbury, Lewis faced a tough time. His Tourette’s got so bad that he could not continue singing. After this, the people present in his concert took the front. In the end, it resulted in a heartwarming end to the concert, even though it certainly wasn’t how Lewis wanted to end his concert.

@tamioli Lewis Capaldi at Glastonbury. @LewisCapaldi I think you really need to take some time to yourself, it’s clear you’re struggling right now. We’ll still be here when you return ❤️ #lewiscapaldi #glastonbury #torettes #johnlogitech ♬ Get You The Moon – Kina

artist with ticks

Lewis Capaldi isn’t the only artist to have Gilles de la Tourettes. Billie Eilish said in an interview with David Letterman last year that she herself suffers from it. He also said that there are many artists who haven’t come out on it yet, but they will have to deal with it.

best fan base

Reactions at the concert have been mainly anxious. Lewis fans hope the singer gets better soon, as Tourette’s is mainly worsened by stress and tension. Meanwhile, they continue to sing along to the songs, despite the fact that Lewis sometimes fails. Lewis has already been shown in the documentary trying to seek help, but it will probably take some time before he becomes less distressed. Fans say they don’t mind waiting a bit if Lewis’s health improves.