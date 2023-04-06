Forbes: Rihanna and Kim Kardashian are ‘less’ billionaires in 2023

“What a Bar”! The magazine forbes updated its emblematic list of billionaires this Tuesday (4). Among tycoons from different segments, there are entertainment stars who managed to surpass the billion barrier in their bank accounts. names like Rihanna, kim kardashian It is jay-z appeared, once again, in the ranking, but in different situations from last year.

According to the publication, the voice of “Love On The Brain” and owner of the cosmetics empire ‘Fenty Beuty’ is in the 2002nd position on the list with $1.4 billion – value below the amount accumulated by it in 2022, when it appeared with $1.7 billion.

Something similar happened to kim kardashian. although it is in 2,259th place on the list of billionaires, the businesswoman saw her fortune drop from $1.9 billion for $1.2 billion from one year to another. The fortune is thanks to the success of the modeling clothing line launched by the socialite, Skims. Kim’s ex-husband, the rapper Kanye Westdid not return to the ranking after Adidas terminated the partnership contract due to anti-Semitic comments published by him on social networks.

Kylie Jenner failed to return to the billionaire status achieved in 2020 and, once again, did not appear in the Forbes list update.

There were also those who saw their fortune grow from one year to the next. Ensuring a comfortable future for Blue Ivy, rumi It is Sir Carter, jay-z appeared in the 1217th position in the Forbes ranking update, with an increase of more than $1 billion on your account. According to the magazine, the rapper and businessman has $2.5 billion.

Check out the wealth of celebrities listed by Forbes in 2023:

Steven Spielberg: $4 billion

Oprah Winfrey: $2.5 billion

jay-z: $2.5 billion

kim kardashian: $1.9 billion

Rihanna: $1.4 billion