Foreign Minister says Mexico will not give access to its embassy in Quito to arrest George Glass

(CNN Spanish) — Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Bárcena Ibarra said this Friday that her government will not allow Ecuadorian authorities to enter the Mexican Embassy in Quito to arrest former Vice President Jorge Glass for his alleged involvement in an embezzlement case. Are wanted, of which the former officer was found not guilty.

“It is not possible, because it would violate the diplomatic immunity of our embassy. Our embassies are places where there is very important diplomatic immunity,” the official said in response to a request made during a telephone interview with Mexican journalist Leonardo Curzio. . Ecuadorian government and it was announced this Friday.

As of this Saturday, the Mexican Foreign Ministry had not issued any official statement, but the entity published a segment of an interview with the Ecuadorian government upon social network request. @EbaMexEcu Belonging to George Glass of Ecuador”.

The media also received a copy of the segments sent by the Foreign Ministry, which established that they were statements from a Mexican official “in connection with the George Glass case.”

CNN contacted Ecuador’s Foreign Ministry this Saturday asking for comment and they responded that they were working on a response.

In the interview this Friday, Bárcena also said that Mexico continues to analyze the asylum request made by Glass and determine “how much it is a political persecution of George Glass; how much it is really a legal and corruption problem.” Is.”

“So no, they are not going to enter the embassy, ​​never,” Bárcena told in the interview.

Glass, seeking and waiting for refuge

Last December, the Mexican Foreign Ministry confirmed that the former Vice President entered the diplomatic delegation as a guest, requesting its protection and expressing fear for his safety and personal freedom. Following his confession, Glas’s defense confirmed to CNN that the former vice president had formally requested political asylum on December 20.

In early January, National Court Judge Luis Rivera issued preventive detention against former Vice President Jorge Glass in connection with the “Reconstruction of Manabi” case for his alleged involvement in the crime of embezzlement. Glass’s defense has rejected the allegations.

Glass (along with other defendants) will have to answer for allegedly embezzling and misappropriating public resources that should have been used for the reconstruction and productive reactivation of employment that rocked the Manabí region in northern Ecuador. After the earthquake April 2016.







