Forget league football, it’s time for the national teams: five international matches you shouldn’t miss from tonight

Koeman wants to score for his own people

Grabbing a prize in his own country: The Orange didn’t succeed in the European Championship 2000, but maybe now in the Nations League. The Netherlands will host the Final Four and play their semi-final against Croatia on Wednesday evening in Rotterdam. Other candidates are Spain and Italy, but … “in recent years, Croatia is probably the strongest of the four”, Ronald Koeman already warned. Defeated by France (4-0). Whatever the case, the League of Nations is alive with our northern neighbors, more so than in 2019, when they were already in the finals. Captain Virgil van Dijk said, “It was only after losing to Portugal that we realized we should have handled it better in terms of experience.” “We didn’t know then how bad this tournament would be.”

Netherlands – Croatia: Wednesday 8.45 pm

National coach Koeman (bottom right) and captain van Dijk (centre) want to win the award for their country. , ©AFP

Rodri looks into the eyes of the Inter-Italians again

Then the second semi-final. Like the previous edition, in 2021, Spain and Italy will face each other. Spain then won thanks to two goals from Ferran Torres, leaving everyone wondering if Italy could seek revenge. This is a very important conflict for both the countries. They have something to make up for, as La Rosa was already out of the World Cup after the 1/8th finals and the squadra didn’t even participate. Even in the last international round in March, things were difficult. New Spanish national coach Luis de la Fuente lost 2–0 in Scotland. Roberto Mancini, who was allowed to stay because he had already won a European Championship of course, lost with his team against England. So the stakes are high at De Grolsch West in Enschede, but above all we must enjoy. Rodri is going to do it anyway. After all, the match-winner of the Champions League final has its eye again on Inter’s four Italians.

Spain – Italy: Thursday at 8:45 p.m.

Nations League Final: Sunday at 8:45 PM

Rodri scored the winning goal in the Champions League final. , © Reuters

Mbappé eyes Platini

Excitement is always fun, but of course we love to see tons of goals too. It’s something for Friday night, we suspect, when England take on Malta in European Championship qualification, and France go to Gibraltar. We set aside the French, because it’s Kylian Mbappe’s week again. The 24-year-old top striker has made it clear (once again) that he will not be extending his contract with PSG, which expires next year, and is therefore the talk of the town. After years of speculation, will he finally move to Real Madrid or will he end his contract? It won’t affect his future, but it would be nice if he lashed out at the national team amid the uproar. If he scores a hat-trick against Gibraltar’s football midgets, he will already equal Michel Platini, who hit 41 times for Les Bleus.

Gibraltar – France: Friday 8.45 pm

A good-natured Mbappé during training at Les Blues. , ©AFP

look at Haaland and possibly Vetelsen

On Friday, Norway will play a must-win game with a view to the European Championship in advance. It has to beat the Scots, who started with 6 out of 6 at home or it may not work out. And we all want Erling Haaland to be able to show herself in a big tournament, don’t we? Manchester City’s top striker has missed out on previous international matches and will be keen to help his country. With a little luck, Club Brugge fans will also get to see their new midfielder in action. Hugo Vetelsen (23) is almost certain to arrive from Bodø/Glimt for over €7 million, but first there are obligations with the national team. He has just canceled for the U23 European Championship, but will probably be back in action with the A-Team. However, the competition is fierce, with Arsenal playmaker Martin Odegaard keeping him out of the team so far. So wait

Norway – Scotland: Saturday 6pm

Hugo Vetelsen, soon to be admired in Bruges. , © Jan-Erik Ericsson / Avalon

Roberto is counting on Ronaldo once again

4–0 against Liechtenstein and 0–6 in Luxembourg. Agreed: they weren’t great opponents, but Roberto Martinez couldn’t have started his job as Portugal national coach in a better way. There was still some doubt that a Spaniard would take possession, so good to him that he kept everyone quiet for a while. The two big tests now await with Bosnia-Herzegovina (Saturday) and Iceland (Tuesday). Martinez is counting on Cristiano Ronaldo to do the brunt. Ronaldo must be glad that he no longer has to deal with the frigid temperatures of Saudi Arabia. 28 degrees in Lisbon compared to 42 degrees in Riyadh: we’ll know too. Plus, there’s something beautiful in store for her. When he returns to action in the next two international matches, he will have two hundred (!) caps to his name. He is the first footballer to reach that milestone.

Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Saturday 8:45 PM