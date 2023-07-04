Forget rapping Pogacar! Girlfriend Urska Zigart sings beautifully in Giro Donne Both have true musical talent

His friend Tadej Pogacar jokes about Wout van Aert when he’s not on his bike in the Tour de France, but friend Urska Zigart uses her time at the Giro Donna next to the bike in a completely different way . She shows off her musical skills.

It’s a musical pairing anyway, as Pogi dances on the bus after the first stage of the Tour in Bilbao with Adam Yates after conquering yellow. And in a video that he may still have a little regret about (although, it’s Pogi, he doesn’t care at all…) he can be seen rapping. That lockdown did really strange things to us in the Corona era…

Then talk about real musical talent, because Urska will never say the same words about Chantal Janzen that she once said about hockey star Fatima Moreira de Mello. ‘She can play hockey, eh, that girl…’. But no ‘what can she ride a bicycle, isn’t she that girl’, for Urska, because she can actually sing!

In a video posted on Instagram by Letizia Paternoster, a teammate at Jayco-Alula, and put out on Twitter by another person, Ziegart can be seen walking in a hotel lobby and singing Someone Like You by Adele.

Urska of course also does cycling in Italy. She recently became Slovenian time trial champion, but the prologue in Italy literally went overboard at the Giro Donne and had to be cancelled. In the following stages, the 26-year-old Slovenian finished 15th, 115th and 45th. This places him 25th in the general classification, 3 minutes 59 behind the proudly leading Anemik van Vleuten.