The most expensive Big Mac in 2022 was found in Switzerland and the cheapest in Turkey.

The McDonald’s brand is valued at approximately $150,000.

According to Statista, in 2022 the company had more than 40 thousand restaurants worldwide.

McDonald’s has decided to ditch the traditional bouquet of roses and introduce something that will surely win the hearts and stomachs of many: bouquets of its iconic French fries!

It is well known that McDonald’s It probably has the most popular hamburgers in the world, as it has expanded globally and continued to grow over the years, with its price also changing markedly. In January 2022, the average price of Big Mac in Mexico was $3.34 and this price reached its highest point in 2015, when the price of Big mac In the country it became more than three dollars.

price of just one Big mac This usually varies in each country and, as expected, prices are higher in countries with greater purchasing power, such as Switzerland, which is in the position of having the most expensive Big Mac, as it cost an average of $ 6.98 in January 2022. Was. After this there are countries like Norway, United States of America and Sweden. The country with the cheapest Big Mac is Turkey, which cost $1.86 according to Statista data.

Last year alone, the company had more than 40 thousand restaurants across the world. Most of them are located in the United States. However, the number of McDonald’s restaurants around the world is also increasing in other regions, which is undoubtedly a strong competitor. Burger King Which is present in more than 70 countries around the world.

Forget roses, McDonald’s offers potato bouquets for Valentine’s Day

This original offer has been announced through the official account of the brand, which will be available only on February 14 and exclusively through the McDonald’s mobile application. Those interested will be able to order their “bouquet of love” from the comfort of their home and pick it up at the nearest drive-thru.

This brand strategy undoubtedly demonstrates McDonald’s ingenuity and adaptability to connect with its customers in new and fun ways.

Many brands have already implemented some strategies to win over their consumers

A user named @Karli, who is a nutritionist, tried out Starbucks’ exclusive products, where it was observed that her first impressions were positive, highlighting the attractive presentation of the products.

However, upon tasting the drink, nutritionists were surprised by the mint flavor, which they did not expect. In this regard, he said that although the drink was attractive in appearance, he did not consider it an ideal choice, especially for people who are not fans of mint. However, he recognized the value of trying new things, especially because it was a limited edition.

In terms of ratings, nutritionists gave the drink a 7 out of 10, indicating that although it did not completely live up to their expectations, it still has qualities that can be enjoyed. On the other hand, he assured that the raspberry-filled donut was worth it, and recommended it as a tasty option for people visiting Starbucks during the Valentine’s season.

