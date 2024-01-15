Forgiveness is good for your health: these are the benefits

Did you know that forgiveness benefits our physical and mental health? The ability to forgive is intrinsically linked to emotional and mental health as well as our psychological well-being. By letting go of resentment and/or resentment, we show greater peace of mind and, as a result, stress is reduced, which can result in positive effects on the body. Sonsols Blanco, a psychologist at Zentro Empathy, says that forgiveness has “been shown to improve mood and mental and physical health.” Thus, in a world where taking care of ourselves is important, forgiveness can be an important tool to improve our health.

These are the benefits of forgiveness

stress reduction

1

The first benefit we get when we forgive someone is an immediate reduction in stress and anxiety. Generally, if we have a situation in which we felt angry or frustrated, it can trigger the body to be in constant stress or anxiety. This emotional release contributes to a feeling of peace and balance, promoting a state of general well-being. “Leaving resentment and bitterness behind can lead to better health and mental peace. Low degrees of anxiety, stress and hostility spread from the Mayo Clinic.







read this also

alexandra roiba

strengthens the immune system

2

Forgiveness can also have a positive effect on our immune system. Because Because if we are exposed to stressful situations, the immune system becomes weak. Thus, by reducing stress and promoting positive emotions, the body’s ability to fight diseases and infections is strengthened, contributing to an improvement in the general condition of the body.





better mental health

3

Along with being in good physical condition, it is also important to enjoy mental health. For this reason, knowing how to forgive and leave behind any type of resentment will help us live with calm and peace of mind. If we don’t know how to forgive, we may have mental health problems. “In fact, probably the most frequent psychiatric symptoms are often those caused by events that the person has perceived as crimes in some way” as he recalls in this report from La Vanguardia. In other words, a better sense of emotional well-being promotes a calmer and more flexible mind that is able to resolve day-to-day obstacles more easily.





In short, forgiveness not only benefits our interpersonal relationships, but also plays a fundamental role in the state of our health and emotional well-being.

read this also