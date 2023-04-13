Former author of Globo makes crowdfunding after contracting debts

Yoya Wursch, former author of soap operas on Globo, such as Malhação (1998), and also on Record, SBT and Band, created a virtual crowdfunding to raise money. The intention is to collect money for the payment of debt that contracted in recent months. The writer also wants to move to a smaller apartment to balance her finances. At the age of 72, Yoya reached the goal of R$ 5000 last weekend.

“I don’t want to make myself a victim. Everyone who works in this area, and who is not hired on television, for example, is experiencing difficulties after the pandemic and this last government that dismantled the culture. I teach screenwriting, but I saw students struggling to pay and I don’t even charge a lot”, explained the author, aged 72, to Extra.

With a versatile career spanning 34 years, she was the screenwriter of two successful films: Bete Balanço (1984) and Lua de Cristal (1990).

In addition, he was on Record, writing Metamorphoses (2004), Manchete, with Mandacaru (1997), on SBT, with Vende-se um Véu de Noiva (2009) and on Band, writing his solo soap opera Dance, Dance, Dance (2007). ), not to mention my work at Globo.

“If I were a screenwriter in the United States, I would be Angelina Jolie’s neighbor. But here in Brazil, it’s not like that. Movies gave me more recognition than money. I got paid for the scripts I did. You no longer earn per view. Novel pays very well. But I never thought about the future. I helped a lot of people, spent expensive rent, car, clothes… Today, if I could, I would live with just a suitcase. I don’t even leave the house. I’m just with my computer and writing,” she said.

Among Yoya Wursch’s supporters are famous such as Carla Camurati. Former students of the screenwriter also helped with the crowdfunding online.

“I have no shame. He would if he had to kill or steal. I have a support network. I didn’t know I had so many friends. I have a student, who is very successful now, who said she wouldn’t deposit in my crowdfunding, she immediately put a direct amount in my account. Now, the money is kept while we look at the apartment”, evaluated the former Globo author.