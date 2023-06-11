Former Britney Spears accuses singer of drug use





“I’m afraid she uses crystal meth,” says Britney Spears’ ex Kevin Federline about her. Her father, with whom the singer has long had a strained relationship, also suspects her of drug use. They both say they fear Spears will die of an overdose.

Every time the phone rings, Federline fears something has gone wrong. “It’s terrible. She’s the mother of my sons,” said Federline, with whom Spears has 17-year-old Preston and 16-year-old Jaden. daily Mail, “I fear the worst news. I don’t want the boys to wake up one day and find that their mother has overdosed.” Britney Spears’ ex shares his concerns with journalist Daphne Barak. She is currently filming a documentary about the singer and his family and is in close contact with Federline.

‘Britney Spears’ sons saw someone delivering drugs’

in the article of daily Mail Barack tells what Federline told him about Spears’ condition. “I keep praying in the hope that someone will make this public and it will wake him up.” According to Federline, his sons also suspected their mother of drug use. According to him, both Preston and Jayden have claimed that someone saw their mother delivering drugs.

Currently both boys live with their father and his new wife. Britney Spears pays $40,000 a month (over 37,000 euros) in child support, but that could soon change. Spears wants to reduce the amount in September, when the oldest turns 18, to $20,000 (about 18,500 euros) per month.

going to hawaii for alimony

So Federline wants to go to Hawaii with her sons. There it is mandatory to continue paying child support until the children are 23 years old. This would mean that Spears would have to continue paying alimony after her eldest son’s birthday. If Spears does not allow the move, her ex intends to take her to court to enforce the move.

Britney Spears has been under supervision since 2008 following a nervous breakdown in 2007. As a result, her father managed the singer’s finances and appointments, but that supervision ended in 2021.

