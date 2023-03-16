Former Diablo Creators Launch Gas Giant Games – Zona MMORPG

Two former Diablo developers have revealed their new studio today. Called Gas Giant Gameshas been founded by Jay Wilson and Julian Love, who are the studio’s design director and creative director, respectively. The study has also announced his first game, an action RPG no name based on a new IP. The study plans to present a preview of the new title at the upcoming Game Developer’s Conference.

Wilson and Love say they’ve assembled a great team of gaming industry veterans to work on their new game. The team’s credits include Overwatch, Gears of War, Cyberpunk 2077, Kingdom Hearts, and Company of Heroes. Wilson claims that the developers worked on various game concepts before moving forward with this action RPG, which also It will include survival elements.

Wilson added in a statement: “While we’re not yet ready to reveal all the details of our ongoing project to the world, we can tell that fans of our previous games will be excited about what’s to come. I can tell you this: our game will offer crazy, visceral combat, compelling progression systems, and a unique survival experience, all wrapped up in a new and original world that we’re sure you’ll love to explore.”

Gas Giant will offer private demos of the game to interested investors and publishers. The Game Developer’s Conference will be held in California from March 20-24.