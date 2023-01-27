Valve is a video game developer known for works like Half-Life, Portal, and Counter Strike. In addition to their famous intellectual properties, already iconic in pop culture, they are also known for their digital game sales and distribution platform called Steam. Today, any gamer knows the Valve platform, so it is not wrong to assume that the company is very successful in the market. Nevertheless, Despite its success, it seems that Valve has directed its resources to other projects outside of the development of new titles.. This is why former employees explain why Valve releases games irregularly.

The People Make Games YouTube channel New interviews with former Valve employees have revealed some of the reasons for the studio’s few new releases. In his most recent video at the time of writing this note, we can find almost 50 minutes of interviews with some employees and former employees of the studio who share their experience working there. The video highlights the unique work environment at Valve, which allows for the formation of ad-hoc teams through the use of desks on wheels. However, this approach has also led to problems.

Several of those involved with the Valve Corporation development study focused on the fact that the developer house suffers from an unclear and poorly structured hierarchy, without defined functions within the company that commonly generate machine problems when making important decisions. This has given rise to various problems, including here the number of new titles released by the company in recent years.. The interviewer reveals that Valve should take into account the comments of its employees to make the changes that are necessary to advance the development of new games.

The truth is that, after so many years, Valve Corporation has already established itself enough to allow itself to experiment more with the video game industry. Take Half-Life Alyx as an example, a virtual reality experience considered one of the best to play on these devices. In the same way, they continue to support their multiplayer games such as Counter Strike, at the same time that they have a new multiplayer IP already very advanced in development, but which has not yet been announced.