Former head of NATO: “The group of NATO countries is ready to send troops to Ukraine if the US and co. do not provide any security guarantees”

A group of NATO countries may be ready to send troops to Ukraine if Kiev does not get security guarantees at the upcoming summit. Anders Rasmussen, former head of NATO.

The NATO summit will begin on July 11 in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania. Expectations are high, according to Anders Rasmussen, a former NATO secretary general who now serves as an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Ukraine should receive concrete security guarantees from members such as the US and consider future NATO membership. If it doesn’t, countries like Poland and the Baltic states may be ready to send troops to Ukraine, Rasmussen thinks. He writes for The Guardian.

“If NATO cannot agree on a clear path forward for Ukraine, there is a clear possibility that some countries may take individual action,” Rasmussen said. “We know that Poland is very involved in providing concrete assistance to Ukraine. And I would not rule out the possibility that in this context Poland will engage even more strongly on a national basis and will be followed by the Baltic states, which may include Including the possibility of troops on the ground.

The former NATO Secretary General said, “I think that if Ukraine doesn’t get anything in Vilnius, the Poles will seriously consider moving on and forming a willing alliance.” “We should not underestimate Polish sentiments, Poles feel that Western Europe has not listened to their warnings about the true Russian mentality for too long.”

Membership invitation?

According to Rasmussen, Ukraine should receive written security guarantees – preferably before the summit – that include intelligence sharing, joint training, improved munitions production and the delivery of enough weapons to deter Russia from further attack.

Current NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has said that the issue of security guarantees will be on the agenda of the Vilnius summit. But he also said that under Article 5 NATO only gives full guarantees to full members.

Rasmussen says that some NATO allies may actually be “in favor of security guarantees to avoid a real discussion about Ukraine’s willingness to join”. “They hope that by providing security guarantees they can avoid that demand. I don’t think it’s possible. I think the issue of NATO will be raised at the Vilnius summit. I’ve spoken to several Eastern European leaders and The hardliners are a group of East Central European allies who want at least a clear path to NATO membership for Ukraine.

According to Rasmussen, that path should not include any conditions like the Action Plan, which were not imposed on either Sweden or Finland. It could well be a suggestion that an invitation to Washington will follow next year, if there is no such option to attend in Vilnius.

US NATO ambassador Julian Smith said that “we are looking at a number of options to signal to Ukraine that it is making progress in its relationship with NATO”.