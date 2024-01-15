Former Ibero-American heads of state warn that elections in Venezuela will not be free without María Corina Machado

Maria Corina Machado was elected opposition candidate in last year’s internal elections (EFE/Reiner Penar)



Spain and the former heads of state involved in the Democratic Initiative of the Americas (IDEA) confirmed this Wednesday that elections are to be held in Venezuela on July 28. They will not be “free and respectful of the right to vote” Without a candidate from the main opposition alliance, Maria Corina MachadoWhich is being continuously disabled by the Chavista regime.

“Fair, verifiable and democratic” presidential elections cannot take place as long as ignorance of the legitimate leadership continues, and their participation is prevented, through Maria Corina Machado’s primary elections, in the IDEA manifesto signed by 29 former heads of state. Having said. Government. From Spain and Latin America.

IDEA group remembers Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro, who Machado is “constitutionally authorized to vote and be elected.”In addition to not being the subject of any criminal trial or final conviction, his candidacy was enabled by “the primary and majority suffrage of Venezuelans”.

For former Ibero-American presidents, Venezuela’s “dictatorial regime” “simulates a call and the holding of so-called elections”. In which “candidates of your convenience” are registered.

In IDEA’s opinion, these candidates would be called upon to “validate the continuation of prevalent human rights abuses and systematic and widespread violations” in the Caribbean country.

The National Electoral Council (CNE) announced on Tuesday that elections in Venezuela will be held on July 28.

Dictator Maduro said the people will “win big again” in presidential elections (EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez)



Although Chavismo has assured that Maduro, in power since 2013, will seek a third term, the president has not yet confirmed his candidacy.

Former deputy María Corina Machado, selected as presidential candidate by the opposition majority, is ineligible to hold elected office and, therefore, You will not be able to register between March 21 and 25, in the period established by the CNERelated to Chavismo.

The opposition leader on Tuesday called for maintaining “calm and firmness” and assured that Chavismo “is afraid of the elections and wants to withdraw from the electoral path,” but that it will maintain the mandate it received in the primaries “to reach the end.” “.

for its part, On Thursday Chavismo began the process of consultation with its bases to choose candidates for the presidential election.This Wednesday reported the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), which recently expressed its support for a possible Maduro candidacy.

First Vice President of Formation, god given hairConsidered Chavismo’s number two, explained that, from Thursday to Saturday, various party structures across the country will meet to choose, by consensus, a candidate for the upcoming elections, and the decisions taken at these meetings are reflected on the record. should go.

These days, Cabello said, “the streets, the community and the UBCH (Bolivar-Chávez Battle Units), in a demonstration of internal democracy, will make their proposal to the bases as to who will be their candidate for the elections.”

Venezuela will hold elections on July 28 (EFE/David Fernandez)

The deputy also explained that the minutes would be collected on Sunday, so that the next day regional and local teams would meet to “confirm the consensus proposed by the bases”.

In this sense, he said that he had “no doubt” that the decision would be “unanimous” and that The bases are aware of the “great effort being made by President Maduro”“Fighting strikes, sanctions, blockades, and leading this people to victory,” regardless of “rival or enemy.”

“Here all the militants of our party will participate in a historic decision, from here we will emerge stronger, more united than ever before, ready and willing to fight the battles we have to fight and emerge victorious. “The 28th (July) is a fundamental battle,” express.

And on March 15, the PSUV Congress, “the last example of party leadership”, is planning a meeting to “confirm the proposal made by the bases”.

“We are ready to fight in the election field, for victory. (…) I am becoming more convinced every day that, no matter what, we will win,” he said.

Had he been a candidate, Maduro would have competed for his second re-election, The opposition and the international community raised questions after the success achieved in the 2018 presidential elections.And will rule for the next six-year term.

(with information from EFE)