Former journalist Mia Dornert is in search of a “dear Leuvenar” after a collision (Leuven)

Former journalist Mia Dornert is searching for the driver of a car she was hit by earlier this week. All she knows about him is that he is a “lovely resident of Leuven”. That is why she is now calling through a television program everyone is famous,

The former journalist was on her way to the royal palace in Laeken on Tuesday when the incident happened. “I drove my car through the Brussels tunnels on my way to Laeken, where I was invited to a state dinner with the Dutch royal couple,” the journalist said in a video call. “I already had an exciting day. At Saktelteplein—a terrifying intersection to exit the tunnels—I looked around for a while. I didn’t see that the car stopped in front of me and I hit it.”

Both the drivers got out. However, because she was in such a hurry to go to the state dinner, Dornert indicated that she had not yet had time to fill out the accident form. “I asked him for his name and number and promised to call the next day. It was my fault too, so there was no problem,” she says.

Dornert didn’t save the number properly in his haste. “Probably because of stress,” she says. That is why she is now looking for the concerned driver. “I only know that the gentleman who was so kind, who gave me so much peace, came from Leuven. So I hope the kindest gentleman will contact me.