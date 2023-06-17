Former mayor Stéphane de Klerk is also opposed to the plans for a residential project on the dam: “We ask for participation” (Kortrijk).

There are many questions in the dam area. For the past two years, residents have been seeking their opinion on the construction of 75 apartments and six houses in their neighbourhood. The allotment plan was earlier canceled by the province. “Nobody’s listening,” says Hannelore Vanhoenecker (CD&V). Stéphane de Klerk, a former mayor who lives nearby, is also angry and has joined the activists.

The city wants to build 75 apartments and six homes on the dam site. In the place where you used to have the Orangerie Broil Party Room. However, part of the Broyles car park is also being sold. And the people of the locality are not liking the height of the building. He signed a petition. “There are 303 of us on the Save Parking Broil committee who have signed the petition,” says Stephan de Klerk, one of the activists and former mayor. “We are not saying that construction should not happen. We ask for participation and we don’t get it.

The working committee wants a master plan for the entire environment. Soon the former house of Doctor Puppe will be demolished. What will be there and how do you integrate it into the totality? There are still examples. According to the Action Committee, the behavior of the entire file is objectionable. “The promoter’s interest is above the general interest”, de Klerk continues.

several advantages

“Part of the car park has been sold to developer Cyril under the dubious condition of obtaining a permit. This permit is granted by the city. It is of conflicting interest. And who’s to say there weren’t other interested parties to buy?” (continue reading below photo)

Hannelore Vanhoenacker: “We request that a master plan be drawn up by, for example, the Flemish Government Architect.” The question was not given. , © VKK

The opposition party CD&V is on the same wavelength and has taken issue with Kortrijk city council. “In the heart of the city, in the heart of the island of Buda, there are many opportunities for beautiful urban development,” says Hannelore Vanhoenecker (CD&V). “Parking at Broeltorens is an open area that you need to handle with care. Together with local residents, we are deeply concerned.”

Urban developer Cyril bought Dam 71 Banquet Hall with the intention of building a residence there. Upon that announcement, Alderman Wat Maidens said that consultation was needed. To be seen. And yet the city of Kortrijk already wants to sell an adjacent part of the car park to a developer.

dialogue after summer

According to CD&V Kortrijk, there is no overall vision, let alone a master plan, for the development of the Broeltorens car park. That is why they asked the city council to prepare a master plan by a qualified body such as the Flemish Government Architect. Till then the sale of city land was not possible.

Alderman Wout Maidens (Team Meyer) of Building and Living denied that. “It’s a myth that there is no vision,” says the Maidens. “Do we want to stop mentioning it every now and then? There are several. We often stack them on top of each other to get a backed up finish. I look forward to interacting with local residents after the summer. By the way, not even once was I invited by him to explain.

The request to appoint a Flemish Government Architect was voted down.