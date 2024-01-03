Former President Jair Bolsonaro is being investigated for a coup attempt

(CNN) — Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is being investigated as part of an alleged coup attempt to keep him in power, according to a former aide.

Brazil’s federal police said in a statement that four people were arrested Thursday and 33 search warrants were executed as part of the investigation.

“On Thursday (2/8), the Federal Police (of Brazil) launched Operation Tempus Veritatis to investigate the criminal organization that attempted to stage a coup and overthrow the democratic rule of law. The Republic’s then “There will be political gains from keeping the President in power,” the text said.

48 precautionary measures were also implemented, including restrictions on contact with other people under investigation; Prohibition from leaving the country with an order to surrender the passport within 24 hours; and restrictions on public gatherings, police said.

Police did not name any of those investigated, but Fabio Wagengarten, the lawyer representing Bolsonaro, confirmed in a publication on X that the former president is one of them.

Bolsonaro will surrender his passport “in compliance with today’s decisions,” Wagengarten said.

Bolsonaro has not been arrested or charged.

CNN affiliate CNN Brazil, quoting police sources, said two advisers to former President Bolsonaro were among those arrested. Brazilian media are also giving extensive coverage to the arrests.

According to CNN Brazil report, several former ministers who worked in his government are also being investigated.

Police declined to comment on Bolsonaro’s involvement or the arrest of his associates.

However, the statement said the investigation had uncovered evidence of coordinated efforts to fabricate a narrative that fraud had been committed in the 2022 presidential election “to enable and legitimize military intervention.”

Police said the main reason for these efforts were allegations that Brazil’s electronic voting system was vulnerable to manipulation.

Bolsonaro has frequently criticized Brazil’s electronic voting system, despite being elected federal legislator five times and president once, in elections that use the same system.

His criticism of the electronic voting system began before he was elected president, but reached a peak by the 2022 election, in which Bolsonaro lost to incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Police said the second part of the alleged plot involved planning a coup involving military personnel.

The statement further said, “The facts investigated reveal, in principle, the crimes of criminal organization, violent subversion of the democratic state of law, and a coup.”

President Lula said in a post on Twitter that it was “very difficult” for him to comment on the ongoing police operation, but that he hoped “no excesses will be committed and the full rigor of the law will be applied”.

In an interview with Brazilian radio station Itatia on Thursday, Lula also said he hoped Bolsonaro would be “given the presumption of innocence” that he had not been given in the past.

He said this in reference to Lula’s historic conviction on corruption charges, which were later dismissed.