Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev admitted that the Kremlin’s only “peace plan” is to annex all of Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev attend a meeting with members of the government in Moscow, Russia (Sputnik/Alexey Nikolsky/Kremlin via Reuters/File)

Vice President of the Russian Security Council and former Russian President, Dmitry MedvedevPresented the details of the call this Thursday “Russian Peace Formula” To end the invasion of Ukraine, which would require Unconditional surrender of Kyivall paid compensation due to russia and occupation of all Ukrainian territory In return for the Kremlin’s cessation of hostilities.

“We do not see any willingness to negotiate on the part of the so-called former Ukraine. “At least on the basis of recognition of realities, as (Russian President Vladimir) Putin said yesterday,” Medvedev said in a text published on his social media channels. Wire, According to the officer, Ukraine recognizes only “senseless” peace formulaSuggested by “a provincial clown in green tights”.

“It seems so artificial that the only way out is to create your own formula, Russian, cool and quite realistic. Human for all”Medvedev, one of the president’s staunchest allies, continued Vladimir Putin And who was the President of Russia from 2008 to 2012.

The peace formula proposed by Medvedev, a hawk that, according to diplomats, gives an idea of ​​what is being thought in the Kremlin, predicts Ukraine accepted defeat in the conflict And Surrender unconditionally.

The Russian proposal also implies that Recognition of the entire territory of Ukraine as territory of Russia and adopt Act of reunification with the Russian FederationBesides, this Act also got recognition in the United Nations.

Dmitry Medvedev visits a military training camp in Polivna (Sputnik/Yekaterina Shatukina/Pool via Reuters/File)

Another of the conditions detailed by Medvedev is Ukraine’s loss of its global legal personality And this Ban on joining military alliance Without the consent of the Russian Federation.

Furthermore, a Provisional parliament in Ukraine when the country loses. In particular, Medvedev suggested “the resignation of all constitutional authorities of the former ‘Ukraine’ and the holding of immediate elections for the provisional parliament of the self-governing territory under the auspices of the United Nations.”

Ukraine’s provisional parliament must pass a law establishing a procedure for compensation for damage caused to Russia’s territories, as well as to injured civilians and families of dead Russians.

“This could be Russia’s soft peace formula. It’s a commitment, right? I believe that on this basis we can seek a generous consensus with the international community, including the Anglo-Saxon world, to hold a productive summit, relying on the mutual understanding of our close friends: western partnerMedvedev concluded.

In a sign of the Kremlin’s intentions, on March 4 Medvedev spoke in front of a giant map of Ukraine, showing the country as a much smaller landlocked area than its internationally recognized territory.

The map appears to describe a scenario in which Ukraine would be pressed against Poland, with Kiev as its capital, but Russia would control a strip of Ukrainian cities, as well as the east, south, and the entire Black Sea coast.

Map presented by Medvedev at the youth forum in the Black Sea city of Sochi.

Russia has the initiative on the battlefield and controls only a fifth of the Ukrainian territory it claims. But this is far from conquering more territories and achieving the surrender of Kiev, which in turn leads to attacks on more and more Russian territories. Moscow thought the attack on Ukraine would last a few days or perhaps weeks, and it just turned two years old.

There was no immediate reaction from Kiev on Medvedev’s new statements. Ukrainian officials have repeatedly accused the former president and other senior Russian officials of waging a war of illegal conquest and claim that Ukraine and its people are separate from Russia and the Russians.