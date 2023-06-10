Former Vice President Mike Pence is also running for the presidency in 2024

Former Vice President Mike Pence is running for the presidency in the 2024 US presidential election. He filed official paperwork to run on Monday and will formally announce his candidacy in Iowa on Wednesday.

Pence (63) served as Donald Trump’s vice president from 2017 to 2021. In the fight for the Republican nomination, Pence will have to outdo his former boss, among other things. The two were staunch allies for a long time, but Pence became a victim of Trump’s wrath by confirming Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election. Trump didn’t resign himself to that defeat: He filed multiple lawsuits, and continues to claim that election fraud had occurred. Pence then slowly distanced himself from the former president.

Trump is currently leading the polls for the Republican primary. Polls show that more than half of Republican voters currently want the former president as their nominee, while only a small percentage favor Pence. A total of ten Republicans have already run for office. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (22.4 percent) and former ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (4.4 percent) are also ahead of Pence in the polls.