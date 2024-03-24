Formula 1: Fernando Alonso found guilty of George Russell’s horrific crash

The Australian GP, ​​the third date of the Formula 1 season, had entered its final stages. Carlos Sainz had the win in his pocket and there was no doubt who would make the podium. The only focus of the battle whose outcome was still uncertain was the sixth position held by Fernando Alonso and he was holding off the attacks of George Russell. The battle ended when the Englishman from Mercedes lost control of his W15 and crashed violently into the walls in sixth place, the same place where Alex Albon had destroyed his Williams in testing two days earlier. The image was horrifying, with the Silver Arrow half overturned and crossing the middle of the track. The race ended with a virtual safety car and calm returned when we saw the former Williams driver exit the car.

This is what Russell’s Mercedes looked like after the massive accident. getty images

editorial selection 2 related

In statements given to the press, Russell gave a version of the accident in which he left a shadow of doubt about the Asturian’s possible guilt. “My opinion is that I went wide, and it’s my fault, but I was half a second behind Fernando 100 meters before the corner and suddenly he came towards me very fast and I was right into his gearbox., I don’t know whether he had any problems or not. “We’re going to meet the stewards, it’s a bit strange in these circumstances,” Lewis Hamilton’s teammate said in front of the Sky microphone.

At the end, International Automobile Federation stewards took strong action, investigated and found the Aston Martin driver guiltyJoe received a 20-second penalty (he dropped from sixth to eighth) and three points deducted from his superlicence.

The report from the unit overseeing the category stated: “Car 63 (George Russell) trailed car 14 (Fernando Alonso) by approximately 0.5 seconds as both approached Turn 6. Alonso explained to the stewards that his The intention was to approach turn 6. Differently, to get a better exit, lifting into the corner earlier and at lower speed. Russell explained to the stewards that, from his point of view, Alonso’s move was irregular, which caught them by surprise. And he had to close the gap unusually quickly, and as a result of the reduced downforce at the apex of the corner, he lost control and crashed at the exit of the curve. There was no contact between the cars. Telemetry showed that Alonso had lifted the weight a little more than 100 meters earlier than that corner during the race. He also braked very lightly to a point where he normally would not (although the amount of braking was so small that it was not the main reason for his car being slow) and slowed to a point where he Normally never did. He slowed down. He then moved upwards again and accelerated into the curve before rising again to take the curve. Alonso explained that, although his plan was to go slowly at first, he made a slight mistake and had to take extra measures to regain the speed. However, this maneuver created considerable and unusual speeds between the cars. When considering the case, the Commissioners focused only on the wording of the regulation which states: ‘At no time may the car be driven unduly slow, irregularly or in a manner that could be considered potentially dangerous to other drivers or any other person.’ (Article 33.4)”.

Basically, what the Nano tried was to accelerate first and brake a little earlier and get a light to defend itself in the next DRS zone. That, to the commissioners, was dangerous.

Alonso defended himself on social networks: “Having penalties at the end of the race makes me wonder a little bit about how we should approach the corners or how we should drive the race cars. We don’t want to do anything wrong at this pace at any time. I think that without the gravel in that corner, we would never have been able to be investigated in any corner of the world. In F1, with more than 20 years of experience, with epic duels like Imola 2005/2006 or Brazil 2023, changing routes, sacrificing entry speed for a good corner exit is part of the art of motorsport. We never drive 100% every lap and every turn of the race, saving fuel, tyres, brakes, so it’s a bit surprising to be responsible for not doing the same every lap. We have to accept it and think about Japan, have more momentum and fight for higher positions. Thanks team!”

Australian GP results