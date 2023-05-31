‘Formula 1’ movie with Brad Pitt takes an interesting turn



Hollywood star Brad Pitt is currently busy with his untitled Formula 1 film. As the racing season gets into full swing, more and more details are emerging about the mysterious project. Now it also looks like Max Verstappen may just pass by in the film.

Last year it was reported that Top Gun: MaverickDirector Joseph Kosinski is working on a film about the popular racing sport. F1 driver Lewis Hamilton is on board as producer and could arrange for multiple drivers to make their film debuts.

Description

according to a sky gameReporter, the film is about a retired F1 driver (Brad Pitt) who returns from retirement to help out a new driver, played by Damson Idris.

According to the reporter, the characters will have a fictional racing team called ‘Apex’ and all the current F1 teams, possibly along with their drivers, will also appear in the Hollywood film. There will also be images of actual matches.

brad pitt

Although filming hasn’t officially started yet, it looks like Brad Pitt is doing a lot of homework at the moment. The actor can often be found at the racetrack in the presence of Joseph Kosinski and executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

Ted Kravitz has details on new F1 movie involving Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt 👀🎥 pic.twitter.com/IFsStbS6zF — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 27, 2023

The as-yet untitled F1 movie is currently in pre-production. A release date is currently unknown.

Interested in writing reviews about movies and series? We are looking for editors.