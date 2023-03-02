Fortnite Adds Cyborg-Styled Creed III Skin

Adonis Creed makes his arrival in Fortnite as a new but familiar collaboration, finally confirmed by Epic Games this week.

The star character from the Creed movies played by Michael B. Jordan, soon to be seen in the upcoming Creed III, will be added to Fortnite as a skin that, like other big collaborations of this caliber, will offer a couple of different variants for change the look, too.

Accessories will, of course, go along with this main Creed look, accessories including things like a punching bag and a unique pickaxe that you need to match with his alternate Bionic look. All of this gear will be in the store on March 2, but there’s also a way for players to earn this skin earlier through the Creed Cup.

The Fortnite x Creed III collaboration was a crossover that was previously leaked, so it wasn’t entirely unexpected, but it will still come as a pleasant surprise for those who haven’t been keeping up with those leaks. The main look for this event can be seen below, though there’s also the “Main Event” alternate look that swaps out her outfit for black and blue gloves and shorts.

“Every punch I’ve ever thrown has been my own.” Adonis Creed is making his way to the Island! Compete in the Creed Cup on March 1st for the opportunity to unlock his Outfit early 🥊 More info: https://t.co/a0l1yCjP50 pic.twitter.com/d6EhRqhicv —Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 28, 2023

Along with that skin, there are also the Bionic Creed styles that put a more futuristic spin on the character by giving him powerful robotic arms. You can do a number of things with that skin: you can leave it as is, you can enable the Packed Punch Blue or Packed Punch Orange options to make the gloves glow different colors, and the robe can be turned on or off.

As we often see with these collabs, accessories for this Creed look include an emote, back accessory, and pickaxe.