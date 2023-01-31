Fortnite advances the arrival of more Dragon Ball Super content

More news on the way! We bring an announcement related to one of the most prominent video games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We talk specifically about Fortnite.

In this case, we bring you the advance of more Dragon Ball content. On Twitter, Epic Games has confirmed that on January 31, 2023, tomorrow, more details of the new collaboration will be confirmed. Dragon Ball Super and Fortnite. It is unknown what it is, so we will be attentive.

Here you can see the tweet:

What do you think? Do not hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. If you’re interested, you can also find our full coverage of the game at this link.

“Sprint, climb and crush your rivals to achieve victory royale, either building in Fortnite Battle Royale or without building in Fortnite Zero Construction”, encourage us the developers of this popular game.

They have introduced a new approach to the game with the release of the new Fortnite Zero Build. Show off your aim, strategy and space awareness as you charge into battle at full speed in this more tactical and fast-paced version of Fortnite Battle Royale!

In Zero Build, all players have the full shield as their first line of defense. We can slide down the hill to avoid enemy fire or climb to climb up and take advantage of the rivals. Don’t forget to run for cover for a victory royale.

Fortnite is an ever-evolving free-to-play multiplayer game where you and your friends battle to be the last standing or collaborate to create a dream world. Play Battle Royale and Creative mode for free or purchase the PvE Save the World campaign mode. Download it now and jump into the action.

Font.