Fortnite and Coachella come together for a new island, skins and gesture of Bad Bunny

Fortnite has joined forces with Coachella once again, this time bringing a music-themed island and new Bad Bunny and Burna Boy emotes to the game.

To celebrate the return of the world famous Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this weekend, the popular battle royale Fortnite features a map of Coachella Island for music fans to participate in from home.

Coachella Island will launch on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 9:00 p.m. Spanish time and will feature “user-created music and art experiences” to discover. It’s been inspired by Coachella vibes, so expect desert mountains, palm trees, and day-night cycles.

Of course, this wouldn’t be a Fortnite collaboration without some sort of cosmetic to empty your pockets, so there will be two new skins, Sunset Alto and Desert Dawn Lyric, along with matching cosmetics that will react to the music available in the store.

Following up on the Coachella theme song, there will also be two new emotes based on songs by Bad Bunny and Burna Boy, who will be performing at the festival. Finally, the in-game Icon radio station will feature a variety of artists from this year’s lineup.

“The future of in-game art and music experiences should not mimic the real world, but rather reinvent magic and make it more accessible through a new medium”said Sam Schoonover, innovation leader for Coachella.

“We believe the best way to do this is to enable and empower artists to show us the way. Just as the real-life festival is a stage for musicians, Coachella Island is now a canvas for video game creators. Fortnite provides the necessary tools to invite creators and fans to participate in this creative process.”.

You will be able to access the new Coachella Island with the map code 5449-4207-12803 or by visiting the “Epic’s Picks” row in the Discover tab in-game.