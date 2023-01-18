Fortnite and Dead Space will have a collaboration, according to leak

The collaborations in Fortnite happen all the time and leaks related to battle royale from Epic Games too, and this time comes a new rumor about a crossover with nothing more and nothing less than dead space, the acclaimed sci-fi horror game.

The remake of dead space It is very close to reaching next-generation consoles and PC, possibly being one of the most anticipated titles of the year, or at least the most striking one at the beginning of 2023. The title that brings Isaac Clarke back in a totally improved way will be released on January 27, so it is not surprising that Epic Games has sought a collaboration with the people of Motive Studios and EA Games to celebrate this launch in a special way.

New Dead Space x Fortnite Real Money Bundle: Strange Transmissions Quest Pack”,

Isaac Clarke has landed on the Island with the survival skills needed. Includes 1 Outfit, 2 Back Blings, 1 Pickaxe, 1 Built-In Emote and Quests to earn up to 1,500 V-Bucks. pic.twitter.com/z3NcBlA7Fr — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 18, 2023

The information comes through Twitter where the user @iFireMonkey mentions that the package of dead space It will include, as usual, a skin and cosmetics to complete the outfit. Additionally, the leak suggests that the collaboration will be a “Quest Pack,” which means that players will be able to earn V-Bucks after purchasing the set and completing some quests.

Specifically, the crossover with the Motive Studios game is called “Strange Transmissions Quest Pack” and comes with the aforementioned skin or outfit, two different back blings, a pickaxe, a built-in emote for the skin, and missions that should award players up to 1,500 V-Bucks upon completion.

The information goes as far as there is no talk of a release date; however, taking into account how close the premiere of Dead Space Remakewe could almost ensure that this collaboration with Fortnite should arrive in the coming weeks.

Are you excited about this possible collaboration between Fortnite Y Dead Space?

