Fortnite and Epic remove this amazing Call of Duty map created with their new level editor

A while back, Epic and Fortnite welcomed the Unreal Editor, the new form of level creation made available for players to unleash their full creative potential. This has resulted in many players giving free rein to their imagination.however, others have wanted to recreate some iconic maps of the shooter.

This has happened with Mist Jawawhich has wanted to bring to Fortnite the well-known Rust map, which appeared in the Call of Duty saga. This map turned Epic’s game into a first-person shooter and of course, it offered the possibility of going through every corner of the map, as you can see that the recreation is really impressive.

Fortnite removes copyrighted created content

Epic itself put a series of rules to use its new creator, in fact, those who use it can also receive money depending on the users who play it. As you well know, The copyright issue is quite important for companies, if they do not respect it they can face lawsuits for use of content that has intellectual property.

I will no longer be recreating any copyright maps Modern Fortfare along with some zombie maps

have been deleted and can no longer be played

I still plan on creating unique experiences for shooter

& Zombie fans i have also removed all tweets and YT Videos related to the topic. pic.twitter.com/TGVoHnulSu — Mist Jawa (@MistJawaYT) April 3, 2023

Despite the fact that all this was made very clear from the beginning, many people are surprised by Epic’s decision to delete maps that belong to other games. Even Jawa, the creator, has said that because of this, they will stop offering copyrighted map creations. As you can see above, he has even deleted all the material about it, both tweets and videos on YouTube. Still, we can show you what Rust looked like thanks to Jake Lucky.

Activision has begun taking down Fortnite Creative 2.0 maps for Copyright Infringement. Meaning Call of Duty inspired maps like FPS Rust, Zombies, and more will no longer be playable as creators are contacted to remove them :/ pic.twitter.com/VUENqq3Fs2 —Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) April 3, 2023

As you can see, we were facing a really complex creation and faithful to the original, in addition, as we have told you, it also transforms Fortnite into a first-person game. Despite the fact that we can no longer see more maps of this style, I am sure that we will be able to find very impressive creations and just as fun.